The DeWitt Central FFA Chapter was named the champion team in the annual Iowa FFA Livestock Career Development Event on Aug. 29 at Iowa State University.
Members of the first-place team included Carson Deppe, Cole Tobey, Kailey Clark and Emma Sailor.
Their agriculture education instructors and FFA advisers are Amy Grantz and Jenna Stevens. The students will represent Iowa at the National Livestock competitions later this year.
Also performing well was the team from Northeast High School, which earned reserve champion honors.
Members of the second-place team are Colton Holdgrafer, Judd Swanton and Sierra Wegener. Their agriculture education instructor and FFA adviser is Joel Frost.
Tobey, with the DeWitt Central FFA Chapter, secured the high individual overall title in the competition.
The FFA Livestock Evaluation Career Development Event provides an opportunity for FFA members to display their agricultural knowledge and skills in livestock evaluation. Activities included placing, breeding, and market classes of beef, swine, sheep and goats; keep/cull and oral reasons classes; and a general knowledge test. There were 103 members participating from 29 chapters across the state.
The Iowa FFA Livestock Evaluation Career Development Event was made possible with support from the Iowa State University Block and Bridle Club and Farm Credit Services of America, through the Iowa FFA Foundation.
The top individuals in the various parts of the career development were: Cole Tobey, DeWitt Central FFA, first; Judd Swanton, Northeast FFA Chapter, second; Carson Deppe, DeWitt Central FFA, third; Sierra Wegener, Northeast FFA, fourth; Emma Sailor, DeWitt Central FFA, fifth; and Kailey Clark, DeWitt Central FFA, eighth.
In specialty areas, the top individuals/teams were: Cole Tobey, DeWitt Central FFA, Beef Placing; Carson Deppe, DeWitt Central FFA, Swine Placing, Sheep Placing and Oral Reasons; and Emma Sailor, DeWitt Central FFA, knowledge exam.
