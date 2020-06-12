CLINTON — NelsonCorp Wealth Management, Citizens First Bank, First Central State Bank, Clinton National Bank, Central Bank Illinois, Ascentra Credit Union, First Wealth Financial Group, and individual advisers and staff at NelsonCorp and NelsonCorp Tax Solutions have joined forces to help make sure Gateway-area children enjoy healthy meals this summer.
The effort started about a month ago when NelsonCorp President and CEO David Nelson saw news reports stating that without access to school lunches, many children will not eat on a regular basis. It was at that time that he expressed his goal of wanting to help the children in the area during the COVID-19 crisis.
NelsonCorp then reached out to other financial institutions and advisers. As information about the need for assistance grew, several came on board, all eager to help the children.
“It’s important for the major financial institutions in our area to step up and lead by example,” Nelson said. “This is the first step; we are prepared to do more.”
Local school districts continued to provide meals after the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to go to online learning and will continue to do so this summer at distribution sites.
As organizers from NelsonCorp continued to research the food security issue in the community, they found that another barrier for some families is transportation to the designated sites. It was discovered that a Clinton PTA member had been delivering lunches daily to children who could not make it to the lunch distribution sites. This volunteer’s goal was to continue assisting throughout the summer.
“First Central State Bank is proud to team with area organizations to help families in need this summer,” First Central State Bank Senior Vice President Paul Mulholland said. “We have long supported our school district and its effort to help battle hunger in our local communities. We appreciate the efforts already completed with this program and look forward to what can be done in the future.”
“Citizens First Bank is glad to contribute toward the area lunch programs that aid families throughout the summer,” Kathy Forrest, President and CEO of Citizens First Bank, said. “We recognize that it’s a tough time for many, and there is a growing need for these meals. We are happy to contribute, and we thank NelsonCorp for bringing so many businesses together to address this need.”
Across the river, Fulton, Illinois volunteers have been providing five lunches a week to over 350 children. They also have distribution sites that include one at the middle school, one at the trailer park, and one in Albany, Illinois. They would normally not go through the summer, but this year they plan to continue their program in June and July.
“Central Bank understands the realities our customers and communities are facing during these unprecedented times,” Karrie Kenney, Assistant Vice President for Central Bank in Fulton, said. “We believe our role as a community bank is to focus on providing support in many forms, in the communities in which we live and work. The effort shown by volunteers who are working to help provide summer lunches to the children in our area is another example of the caring spirit that we are proud to support and we give our sincere thanks to those making it happen.”
Yet another local program, Backpack Buddies, provides weekend lunches to children throughout the school year. That program will be starting again in August and provides weekend lunches to over 180 students every week. Funds will also be distributed to this program.
“We are proud to be a member of the group helping to support area groups, so they can continue to provide healthy lunches to children facing hardships during this challenging time,” said Jenny Boysen, Co-President of Clinton National Bank. “Helping is at the core of being a strong community bank.”
The summer lunch program for Clinton and Camanche students is available at Jefferson and Eagle Heights elementary schools in Clinton. This will be the grab-and-go style until at least June 30. Officials will then decide whether it is safe to serve lunches inside schools or continue with grab and go. For more information on the Clinton lunch programs, call Jennifer Austin at (563) 503-0859.
Fulton summer lunch sites include the middle school, the trailer park in Fulton, and in Albany. Lunches will be served in June and July and need to be ordered in advance. For more information on the Fulton program, call Stacey at (309) 558-8108.
“The effects of COVID-19 have had a tremendous impact on families in our area; food insecurity is one. It is an honor to support the lunch programs put together by people who not only saw a need but decided to make difference,” said Jennifer Naeve, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of Ascentra Credit Union.
“We feel fortunate to be able to join these other businesses to support our community together,” added Breton W. Williams, CEO and Wealth Advisor at First Wealth Financial Group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.