Local businesses that gave money for summer school lunches and representatives from the receiving schools met for a photo at NelsonCorp on Monday. They are Cheramy Lemke of Ascentra Credit Union, Jennifer Austin of the Clinton summer lunch program, Carrie Donaire of Citizens First Bank, Paul Mulholland of First Central State Bank, Karrie Kenney of Central Bank in Fulton, David Nelson of NelsonCorp Wealth Management, Jenny Boysen of Clinton National Bank, Stacey Collachia of the Fulton summer lunch program and Brook Boyson of First Wealth Financial Group.