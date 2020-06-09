CLINTON — Area schools received money this month for summer school lunch programs from several local businesses and individuals, NelsonCorp Wealth Management announced last week.
NelsonCorp Wealth Management, Citizens First Bank, First Central State Bank, Clinton National Bank, Central Bank Illinois, Ascentra Credit Union, First Wealth Financial Group and individual advisors and staff at NelsonCorp and NelsonCorp Tax Solutions donated the funds.
About a month ago, NelsonCorp President and Chief Executive Officer David Nelson saw news reports asserting that, without access to school lunches, many children will not eat on a regular basis. Wanting to help the children in the Clinton area during the COVID-19 crisis, NelsonCorp reached out to other financial institutions and advisors to alleviate the problem, said NelsonCorp in a press release.
Local school districts continued to provide meals after the COVD-19 pandemic forced schools close and continue serving meals during the summer at distribution sites.
NelsonCorp organizers also found that transportation was a problem for some families who needed summer lunches. One Clinton PTA member had been delivering lunches daily to children who did not have transportation to lunch distribution sites, the company said.
Across the river, Fulton, Illinois volunteers have provided five lunches a week to over 350 children, NelsonCorp said. They have distribution sites at the middle school,at the trailer park and in Albany, Illinois.
Fulton would not normally serve meals during the summer but plans, this year, to continue the program through July, NelsonCorp said.
Another local program, Backpack Buddies, provides weekend lunches to children throughout the school year. Nearly 180 students receive backpacks of food each week.
That program will begin again in August, NelsonCorp said. Some of the funds collected will be distributed to this program.
The summer lunch program for Clinton and Camanche students began June 3 at Jefferson and Eagle Heights, NelsonCorp said. This is a grab-and-go style until at least June 30 when officials will decide if it's safe to serve lunches inside schools.
For more information, call Jennifer Austin at 563-503-0859.
Fulton summer lunches will be served in June and July and need to be ordered in advance. For more information, call Stacey at 309-558-8108.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.