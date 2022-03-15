DEWITT — More than $289,000 in 50% cost-share grants have been awarded to 115 of Iowa’s rural fire departments to aid their efforts in protecting Iowans and their property from wildfires. The grants offer funding assistance for wildfire suppression, personal protective and communications equipment.
Delmar, LaMotte and Wyoming will receive 2021 VFA grants. The grants are made possible through Iowa DNR Forestry, in cooperation with US Forest Service – State and Private Forestry.
Gail Kantak, fire supervisor with DNR Forestry, reminds all fire departments of the importance of submitting Wildland Fire Reports whenever they respond to a wildland fire or provide assistance to a prescribed or controlled wildland fire. Wildland fire reporting forms are available at www.iowadnr.gov/fire.
