CLINTON – Kari and Brandon White, owners of Happy Joe’s Clinton location at 408 S. First St., were recognized by the company at its annual awards ceremony as Operators of the Year for 2021.
“We were absolutely shocked after only owning the business for a year and a half,” Kari says. “This is an honor that sometimes people wait a lifetime to get.”
The couple also brought home awards for cleanliness and the highest increase of sales. Individually, Kari was recognized for over 10 years invested with the company and husband Brandon for over 30 years. He is, in fact, the longest employed of all employees at any of the chain’s 60 locations in six different states.
Kari says she’s proud of the hard work they’ve put into the restaurant.
“We strive hard for our boys,” Kari says, referring to the couple’s three sons. “Everything we do is for our kids.”
On Monday, over 300 children from Clinton Middle School, Clinton High School, Clinton’s four elementary schools, Northeast schools and L’Arche Clinton benefited from the White’s hard work as well.
Each year, every Happy Joe’s location holds a party in honor of carrying on founder Lawrence Joseph Whitty’s philanthropic efforts for children with special needs. Over 150,000 children with special needs have been hosted at the chain’s parties over the past 42 years.
Kari says this year’s party at the Clinton location, free of charge for every child, put her in the Christmas spirit for the holiday season.
Each child who attended received a book from Books-A-Million bookstore in Davenport and other gifts. They enjoyed soda and pizza served by 20 volunteers and also received a visit from Santa Claus. Hidden beneath the costume was Clinton City Councilman Gregg Obren.
While the tradition of the party continues, Kari and Brandon have made some changes during their ownership of the restaurant, including the way they handle staffing.
“You run your staff like a family,” Kari, who manages 34 employees, says. “You don’t run it like it’s a business and then you keep people.”
They’ve done some remodeling and are currently working on a new color scheme for the interior walls. Three of the awards they received at the October ceremony have been placed on the wall but Kari says she’s kept about 18 others they’ve received in the past in the office.
Just this past September, concerns had surfaced among customers online that, after the chain had closed locations in both Maquoketa and Eldridge, the Clinton location would be next. Kari addressed the rumors with assurance there was no cause for the concern.
“The world of social media gets taken out of hand in a hurry,” she says, explaining the cause of the rumors being a bankruptcy that was filed on a corporate level. But, because the Clinton restaurant is a franchise that she and Brandon own, they were never in any danger of closing.
“But,” she says, “the whole world thought we were.”
The couple is actually working on plans they have for future growth. While the restaurant already delivers to Clinton, Camanche and Fulton, Illinois, a new location that would be managed by one of the couple’s sons and solely for delivery and carryout to expand those services to Low Moor and other outlying areas is a possibility.
“We want nothing but to see our business grow in the future with the community,” Kari says.
It is the restaurant’s customers and the community that she credits for the recent awards.
“Without them,” she says, “we would be nothing.”
