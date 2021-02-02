CLINTON — Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer and State Rep. Mary Wolfe offered differing views on a proposed bill that would make scholarships available for Iowa students to attend private schools.
Iowa legislators fielded multiple questions from constituents on Senate File 159 during Saturday’s virtual Legislative Coffee. The bill recently passed in the Senate but still needs to be considered by the Iowa House. The bill is an act relating to educational offerings and funding by establishing a student first scholarship program for certain pupils attending non-public schools, establishing a student first scholarship fund, among other aspects. The bill states for the school budget year beginning July 1, 2022, and each succeeding school budget year, qualified individuals will be eligible to receive a student first scholarship.
Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, voted against the bill in committee but voted to approve the bill in the Senate vote. Cournoyer voted against the bill in committee because the bill that came from Gov. Kim Reynolds had several parts to it, she said. She stressed the bill only applies to the 34 schools that are on the Every Student Succeeds Act list for comprehensive support. None of the 34 schools on the list are in Clinton County, Cournoyer said.
“These are schools that are underperforming,” Cournoyer said. “Many of those schools are in districts that do not allow open enrollment out. So parents are trapped in those systems. They have no way out for their students.”
The percentage of students qualifying for free and reduced lunch in these schools is an average of 87%, Cournoyer added.
“These are not rich kids,” Cournoyer said. “These are kids from families that are struggling. And I believe even though we’ve got great schools up here in Clinton County and our kids are receiving excellent educations up here in Clinton County, I am not going to turn my back on those kids that are stuck in failing systems.“
Wolfe, D-Clinton, is against the Senate-approved bill, she said. She agrees they need to look at the 34 public school attendance centers that are in need of federal comprehensive support. However, the solution is not to set up a program where students in the schools with the highest grade-point averages, that come from the best homes, are incentivized to leave those schools, Wolfe said. If the bill is approved, legislators would be turning their backs on the majority of students, teachers and administrators in those schools, Wolfe believes.
“We do have an obligation to all of Iowa’s children to provide them with a first class public school education,” Wolfe said. “That is our constitutional mandate. And again, incentivizes the students to leave schools; public schools that are having problems by financing their tuition in a private school is not the way to do that.”
Wolfe referenced the allocation to the private schools for the scholarships, which would be about $1,000 less than the per pupil cost. The schools with students leaving will lose the entire amount they would have otherwise received, Wolfe said. There are about 10,000 eligible students but the fiscal note is based on only 3% of the students applying for and receiving a scholarship, Wolfe added. If all 10,000 students receive a scholarship, the cost would be $50 million, she stressed.
“My hope is that the House Republicans will do a better job of vetting this bill and reaching out to their constituents,” Wolfe said. “Who I’m sure will overwhelmingly tell them the same thing they’ve told me which is 'no, this is not what we should be doing at this time in the middle of a pandemic when our schools and everyone in them have already had to work so hard to deliver an education to our kids.' This to me is a slap in their face. So I’m a no on the bill.”
