CLINTON — Grow Clinton County is sponsoring four legislative informational coffee events with area legislators.
The events are free and open to the public. The coffees will take place Jan. 29, Feb. 26, a date to be determined in March and April 16.
There will be two sessions on each date – 9 a.m. at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and 11 a.m. at the DeWitt Community Center. The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce is located at 721 S. Second St., Clinton, and the DeWitt Community Center is located at 512 10th St., DeWitt.
In attendance will be Sen. Chris Cournoyer, Senate District 49; Rep. Mary Wolfe, House District 97; and Rep. Norlin Mommsen, House District 98.
The legislators will give opening comments and updates on activities in the current legislative session. There will be a question-and-answer session moderated by Grow Clinton County staff members.
The “Grow Clinton County” committee is a joint initiative of the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and the DeWitt Chamber and Development Co.
