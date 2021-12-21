CLINTON – The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and the DeWitt Chamber and Development Company are co-sponsoring a legislative kickoff with Clinton-area state legislators Jan. 6.
The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Clinton School District Administration Building, 1401 12th Ave. North, Clinton. The event is free and open to the public; however, please make a reservation at https://www.clintonia.com/events/details/2022-legislative-preview-25749.
In attendance will be Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire; Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton; and Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt.
There will be a brief presentation by the joint Clinton and DeWitt initiative “Grow Clinton County” about legislative priorities aimed at continued growth in the local community.
The legislators will then give opening comments on their perspectives about the legislative session that will kick off Jan. 10.
Community members are encouraged to submit written questions for the legislators to rphelan@clintonia.com or director@dewittiowa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.