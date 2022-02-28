CLINTON — With a large tax cut just approved by Iowa lawmakers and the governor’s signature expected on it soon, local legislators Saturday debated the legislation’s merits and how it could affect the state’s future.
Those attending Saturday’s Legislative Coffee at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce were eager to hear responses from State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire; State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt; and State Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, about the 3.9% flat income tax that is part of what Republicans at the Statehouse say is the largest tax cut in Iowa history.
The Senate passed the bill Thursday afternoon, 32-16, sending it on to the House. The House voted 61-34 to pass the bill Thursday evening.
Under criticism from Democrats that the bill was approved too quickly, Cournoyer told the crowd that wasn’t the case.
“So the tax bill that we passed, we’ve been working on the one in the Senate since last session, so it didn’t just appear on Thursday morning,” she said. “We’ve been talking about cutting taxes. The last time we cut taxes, was last year, actually. Our objective in the state Senate is to eventually get to no state income tax.”
Cournoyer said the state has shown economic resilience over the last two years, even while going through a global pandemic, and ended up with back-to-back billion dollar surpluses.
“That’s not our money, that’s your money that you earned and you pay in taxes,” she said. “We decided in the Senate that we wanted to return that money to the people who earned it.”
She said a $2 billion taxpayer relief fund is available if there is a period where the state is having problems meeting the goals.
“We will be able to pull from that $2 billion taxpayer relief tax fund to make up that difference,” she said. “We’re not anticipating that we’re going to have to touch that. That money is just going to sit there and continue to grow. I think we’re safe from that standpoint.”
While the flat tax is the major piece in the tax bill, Cournoyer said eliminating the retirement income tax could grow the state’s population.
“We are eliminating the retirement income tax, which I think is a big deal especially when we border Illinois, which does not have a retirement income tax,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of people that would love to get out of Illinois and move over here, but the fact that we tax retirement has been a barrier for them, so I think you’re going to see a lot of movement once we get that done. Well we do have it done; the governor just needs to sign it.”
“I think we have a good plan that’s sustainable. We’re not going to have to come back and raise taxes later because that’s the last thing we want to do. I think we’ll be able to continue to fund our priorities like education and mental health and public safety and continue to attract people to our state.”
But Wolfe believes that while some states successfully cover their expenses without a state income tax, it’s going to be much more difficult for Iowa.
“The states that don’t have income taxes, I looked at them,” Wolfe said. “Every single one of them has a special part of them that generates a sales tax or a use tax that we don’t have here in Iowa. Alaska has a trust fund from all their oil leases and they have billions and billions of dollars every year that come in. Florida has the incredible tourism industry, but I think that went down recently, but they have a lot of COVID money to replace it. They generate a lot of money in sales and use taxes that we will not be generating here in Iowa.”
“My colleagues and I are very worried about how it is the majority party thinks we’re going to be able to replace this money,” she said.
She said that when the tax plan is fully implemented in 2028, $1.9 billion in revenue will be lost.
“I think the argument is this is going to grow our economy and we will make this all up somehow,” she said. “We have record surpluses this year and last year. Iowa has gotten billions of dollars in federal COVID money, that’s why we’ve had record surpluses. Implementing this massive tax cut based on the fact that we are flush with federal COVID money that we are never going to see again in the upcoming months is, I think, reckless and I think it’s not fiscally responsible.”
Mommsen agreed with Cournoyer that the plan is a solid one.
“The idea that this is a mistake to do is incorrect because if you look at the 20-year period, the Iowa economy is growing at a 3.5% rate on average,” he said.
In initial plans, he said, “the Senate used a 4% increase every year from now on and the governor is using a 4% also.” He said that in the final projection, 3.5% was sent for House review and was used in the projection to make sure all the numbers work. He said those numbers continue to work even when covering an anticipated cut in Medicaid federal reimbursement expected to happen in a few years.
“That is included in the projection so we don’t get caught,” he said.
