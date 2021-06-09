DEWITT — About two weeks after the Iowa Legislature concluded its 2021 session, local legislators got together in DeWitt on Saturday for a town-hall meeting to summarize this year’s accomplishments.
One of the major takeaways from that meeting – the fourth in a series of legislative events hosted by the DeWitt Chamber & Development Co., Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Central DeWitt and Clinton school districts, and Clinton County Farm Bureau – is that while Republicans are happy with what was accomplished right up to the session’s May 19 adjournment, Democrats felt left out of the process.
“When I look back at the session, I’m really pleased,” said State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, a Republican from DeWitt representing House District 97. “We (the House Republican Caucus) are all very involved in setting policy and so after the election last year, a survey was sent out where we had to list our priorities, what we want to see in the coming session, and then leadership consolidated that and came back with the bullet points as to what the caucus high points are.”
Those priorities matched his own list and included child care, broadband issues, parental school choice, mental health issues due to the pandemic and tax relief.
“I think as I look back at the session we pretty well hit all – we did hit, not pretty well – but we really did a lot of work in all those areas,” he said.
But with Democrats outnumbered 18-34 in the Senate and 41-59 in the House, State Rep. Mary Wolfe, a Democrat from Clinton who represents House District 98, said good pieces of legislation could have been even better had Democrats been given more time to get involved prior to final votes.
“A lot of really big pieces of policy with a lot of moving parts were amended onto arguably non-germane bills; at the last minute we were handed amendments that were dozens of – in one case, 64 – pages long a few hours before we were supposed to vote on them,” she said. “And that was frustrating because the House Democrats do represent 40% of the people who voted for the legislature in Iowa and for a lot of those big policy pieces we had virtually no input.”
High points
Mommsen, a farmer who serves on the state Agriculture Committee, pointed to a butcher bill that puts an emphasis on helping small meat lockers, he said. There’s $750,000 being appropriated in grants to small lockers, and in conjunction with the bill there is a training mechanism to fill positions at those lockers, he said.
“Being a butcher is a highly specialized deal,” he said. “So they are putting together a training program with community colleges and Iowa State. Iowa State has a fantastic meat lab, which basically has a kill floor and locker and they’re wiling to utilize that to help train people,” he said.
Mommsen is looking forward to working in the educational part of the program.
“We have the pieces, we just need to coordinate them,” he said.
He also pointed to increased funding for Iowa parks by a couple million dollars, noting that Iowans are showing up to use recreational areas, including Maquoketa Caves State Park where vehicles recently were overflowing out of the parking lot.
“It was unreal,” he said of pictures sent to him showing the attendance.
Mommsen also said he was pushing a soil health bill to add language to the soil health code. He thinks there will be greater emphasis on that issue and there could be federal funding tied to soil health. Because Iowa’s code is silent, he said now is the time to get the language in place.
State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, a Republican from LeClaire who represents District 49, was unable to attend the weekend event but sent a wrap-up report.
She wrote that even though the session was a long one, she’s proud of what was accomplished. which she said included helping Iowans keep more of the money they earn, getting kids back in the classroom, providing workers to businesses that can’t get enough employees, funding schools, keeping communities safe, providing tax relief and affordable housing, shoring up election integrity, and creating sustainable funding for mental health.
But Wolfe said there were a lot of challenges for Democrats, starting the first day of the session on Jan. 11. She said that at the beginning of the session, there was a lot of back and forth about mask requirements in the Chamber, with leadership saying masks were optional. Wolfe said that led to some representatives contracting COVID-19.
“So that was a shame. I think we’d have gotten more done that first month if everybody had been there every day because a lot of what we get done is talking about the bills when we’re off the record,” she said.
She acknowledged there were a lot of good pieces of legislation that she voted yes on because they will do a lot of good things for her constituents, but she believes more could have been done.
“It’s disappointing and frustrating because (they) could have been better with little tweaks,” she said.
“I’m hoping that next session there is more willingness from the majority party to talk to us before the bills hit the floor, because that’s what it is supposed to be about. We’re there to help, We all want what’s best for the state. And there should be a little more discussion about some of this stuff,” she said.
She said she reached back to people in Clinton and Clinton County at the last minute and with very little notice and several immediately responded to let her know what they thought.
“That helped,” she said. “That’s ultimately the reason I voted yes on the 64-page amendment to the tax bill that made a lot of major changes to the way we did things.... But there were people back here who were more familiar with it than I was and who felt that ultimately the good outweighed the bad. So I crossed party lines to vote yes on that. Your input is super important. It really does make a different in how we vote. We recognize that we are out there to represent people back home who can’t be out there.”
Rich Phelan, the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce’s interim director of operations, told Mommsen and Wolfe that they are responsive when local businesses and residents contact them, as well.
Angela Rheingans, executive director of the DCDC and who also is a Central DeWitt School Board member, agreed with Wolfe.
“My biggest concern from the session this year, I shouldn’t say a concern, were the big amendments at the end of the bills put on very quickly. Where did that come from,” she asked. “There was a number of times where I thought things were going great and then on a Thursday afternoon, I’m like ‘what just happened?’
“And a little of that is to be expected. Sometimes things just come up and they’ve been percolating in the background, but that was really different in the five years that I’ve been really active doing our county advocacy. I would concur with Mary.”
She asked Mommsen to relay her concerns to his Republican colleagues that collaboration is needed, along with fewer surprises that come with adding to bills at the last minute.
“Even if it’s good policy or good legislation, it seems – what’s wrong with this? Why do we have to do this in a way that doesn’t seem as straightforward,” she asked. “It creates the feeling ‘can I trust the process’, and I’m involved more than the average person.... Those that are paying attention we trust you, we want to trust you, but with things like that happening it makes us more cautious and ask what is going on.”
Mommsen pushed back on the statements, saying discussions were held in committee meetings, and that bills also move faster in the Senate than in the House.
Wolfe said she was disappointed with the last day of the session in particular.
“On the last day of the session in the late afternoon, early evening, we found out that there was an amendment that prohibited local government and local schools from requiring masks... that came out of nowhere. It very much impacted people back home. It hadn’t gone through any committee. There hadn’t been any discussion and then we had to vote on it. And some of us might have voted yes if we’d had even a day to have a discussion with people back home, with constituents. That was just uncalled for.
“Then an hour after we adjourned for the year the governor had a big signing ceremony in her office at 12:30 in the morning, so you know apparently that was the big priority of the year, that’s what everybody was most proud of.”
“Due diligence is so important, transparency,” she said. “The Dems feel the majority party is just shoving through whatever they want. And it’s not a good working relationship.”
