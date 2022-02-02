CCDA accepting board member applications
CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association is accepting applications for one position on the CCDA Board of Directors. Resumes and letters expressing interest in the position must be received by Feb. 18.
Candidates must be residents of Clinton County. Interested individuals need to submit in writing a resume and letter to the Clinton County Development Association, Box 2061, Clinton, IA 52733-2061.
Documents can be emailed to admin@clintoncountydevelopment.org. Call 242-5702 to confirm receipt of your documents.
Interested applicants should describe in their resume their experiences and/or extent of participation in leadership in business, government, philanthropy, or the non-profit community.
Based on a careful review of the submitted resumes and letters of interest, the field of candidates will be narrowed down.
Following an interview process, one candidate will be selected and will be required to complete both an extensive Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation background check and a license application to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.
Pending the positive outcome of both of these processes, the individual chosen will be officially seated on the Board of Directors effective March 31.
The position was open after Alice Schnepel stepped down as a member of the CCDA board due to health issues. She had served about 25 years on the 11-member board.
The organization is the nonprofit sponsor of the license for the Wild Rose Casio & Resort in Clinton. It provideS financial assistance through grant programs for local organizations and charities that work to improve overall quality of life in the county through educational, social, cultural and environmental programs and initiatives.
Hall of Fame nominations open for Clinton County
CLINTON — Nominations for the second annual Clinton County Walk of Fame are open until March 7.
This year’s nomination form along with more information on the 2021 inductees can be found at the Clinton County Walk of Fame website: https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/ccwof.html or found on the City of Clinton’s document page.
Individuals can be nominated in five categories.
Fine Arts: Someone with outstanding merit and achievement throughout their career in the fine arts.
Professional Achievement: Someone who has exceptional achievement in their designated career field.
Military: Someone who has achieved a high rank or honorable award through military service.
Athletics: Someone who has achieved great things or titles in their athletic career.
Humanitarian Acts: This person has made significant contribution/actions in the community.
A nominee for the Walk of Fame may be born in the county and have made an impact elsewhere or lived here and made an impact in Clinton County. The nominee should have values and characteristics that demonstrate a significant positive impact on their fields or to Clinton County.
A nominator is limited to nominating a maximum of three individuals in an annual nomination cycle.
If the nominee is chosen, the committee will contact the nominee or their family of their selection. There will be an induction ceremony for the nominees as well as a reception and an award will be given to the person or the selected representative along with a permanent public display.
The induction celebration will be at Eagle Point Lodge on Sept. 18.
Nominations must be submitted to Clinton’s City Hall at 611 S. Third St., Clinton, IA 52732 Attn: Lisa Frederick. To be considered for the current year’s induction class, letters must be received in the mail by 4:30 p.m. March 7.
Clinton County residents named in Treasure Hunt
DES MOINES – In celebration of National Unclaimed Property Day on Feb. 1, Iowa State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald shared the newest report of Clinton County residents who are in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt.
“This past year, there was a total of $49 million reported to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt,” Fitzgerald said. “In Clinton County alone, $651,000 was remitted, meaning you, a neighbor or a favorite local business could be in the database.”
Under unclaimed property law, when companies and other entities are unable to locate the rightful owner of money and valuables in their possession, they are required to report it to the state by Nov. 1 each year. Assets reported include uncashed payroll checks, abandoned savings accounts, lost stocks and more.
Past and present Iowans can search their name at GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to locate any unclaimed property owed to them. Visit GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to learn more about unclaimed property and the program.
