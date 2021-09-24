CLINTON — Honoring people who have contributed to Clinton County’s history takes many forms. Hometown Heroes banners line the downtown, and honorary street names are going up on Liberty and Camanche avenues.
Clinton High School and Clinton County Hometown Pride Committee have recognized residents this year with their Hall of Honor and Walk of Fame.
In April of 2021, the second class of Clinton High School’s Hall of Honor was finally recognized after the induction ceremony was canceled due to COVID.
Inducted were Clinton High School graduates Joan Beck, Denise Dudley, Roberta Fenlon, Wes Golden, Andy Grotelueschen, LuLu Johnson, Jeanette Peterson and Charles Toney.
In September, the Hometown Pride Committee honored Toney and six other contributors to Clinton County history in its Walk of Fame induction ceremony at Eagle Point Lodge.
The Clinton High School Alumni Hall of Honor was established to recognize men and women who attended Clinton High School and have distinguished themselves in their careers, communities and personal lives. The 2021 inductees broke gender and race barriers, made names for themselves professionally, and served the Clinton community and their country.
In April, actor Andy Grotelueschen thanked the Hall of Honor Committee virtually from a large screen on the Vernon Cook stage, a stage that nurtured him as he developed acting skills that have led him to television, movies and the stage.
“I’m humbled. I’m honored,” Grotelueschen said.
Grotelueschen enjoyed his theater experience at CHS “not because I wanted to be a star,” but because he and his friends enjoyed working together to make something new. From building sets to making costumes, running lighting and handling makeup and props, the students worked together to make the product.
“It was a beautiful collaboration,” said Grotelueschen. Life is like that. You can’t do it alone, he said.
Joan Beck didn’t have friends when she attended CHS, her daughter Melinda Beck Neger said. But Beck found she was good at asking questions, and she found a place working on the CHS yearbook.
She attended Northwestern University, where she met her husband on a blind date. That was in 1941, and many college men headed to war after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor.
That may have opened the opportunity for her mother, said Neger. Beck became the first woman editor in chief for Northwestern’s college paper.
After college, Beck became a reporter for the Chicago Tribune at a time when most reporters were men. “She loved every minute of it,” said Beck.
Beck wrote a childcare column which was syndicated and read in more than 100 newspapers. Her research into child development led to a cartoon series for children and a couple of parenting books.
Beck eventually became the first woman on the Tribune’s editorial board.
Lynn Toney accepted the Hall of Honor award for her grandfather, Charles Toney. “My grandfather was an overachiever,” she said. She repeated the statement during Charles Toney’s induction into the Clinton County Walk of Fame in September.
Charles Toney was a good student and a good athlete. He played football, wrestled and was on the swim team. Some teams forfeited because they didn’t want to swim with an African-American, Lynn said.
Charles studied chemistry at St. Ambrose, but he graduated high school during the Great Depression, and needed a job. Eventually he made his way to Davenport, where Lynn’s father was born.
As a John Deere employee, Charles badgered management to allow him to attend welding school, Lynn said. He became the first African-American welder in Iowa or Illinois.
“He always knew there were better things ahead,” Lynn said of her grandfather. He was not afraid to take risks.
Charles became the director of affirmative action for John Deere and recruited hundreds of minorities to the company, said Lynn. He sued for housing discrimination when minorities were denied homes.
For the first 10 years of her life, Kim Jackson knew Dr. Lulu Merle Johnson only as the aunt who made the children clean house when she visited her sister, Jackson’s grandmother. “I didn’t realize what her great accomplishments were,” Jackson said.
Johnson was born in Gravity. “She did not want to stay on the farm,” said Jackson. She loved learning.
Johnson was required to take a swimming class at the University of Iowa while attending school there, but she wasn’t allowed to swim with the white students, so she had to practice at 5 a.m.
That wasn’t a problem for Aunt Lulu, Jackson said. “She’s a farm girl.” She was used to being up early.
Johnson loved to learn and passed that love on to her family and to the students she taught, Jackson said. She didn’t give very many As. “You had to earn that,” said Jackson.
“She was very humble. She was a great person. To me, she’s Aunt Lulu.”
Denise Dudley was not homecoming queen at CHS. She wasn’t one of the popular kids. Being a violinist — evidenced by lugging around a violin-shaped case — probably helped with that.
“I didn’t even go to prom,” Dudley said. “No one asked me.”
Though it hurts not to be popular while in high school, that doesn’t matter when it comes to achieving goals as an adult, she said.
“I was kind of an average student except for As in music and art and English,” Dudley said. “In English, I excelled.”
Her ability to write well led to many promotions, Dudley said. “My writing ability set me apart.” She even teaches writing in business settings.
“I owe that 100% to what I learned at Clinton High School,” Dudley said.
Bill Misiewicz accepted the Hall of Honor award for Roberta Fenlon, who had no relatives who could attend the induction ceremony.
Fenlon was 5-foot nothing, Misiewicz said. But she was good at tennis and swimming. She was a CHS Polliwog and a basketball player. She was on the yearbook staff and the dance committee.
Fenlon’s cousin told Misiewicz that Fenlon’s parents didn’t want her to be a doctor. But Fenlon earned a bachelor’s degree in science from Iowa State University and a master’s in bacteriology from the University of Iowa Medical School. That was the fastest way to become a doctor, her cousin said.
Fenlon did her internship in San Francisco and had a practice in internal medicine there until her death.
“She had some moxie,” Misiewicz said. She had a way of making people believe in her, and she was not intimidated by titles.
Jeanette Petersen’s accomplishments began long before high school and reach into many aspects of life.
While in second grade, Petersen began taking her lesson books home and going over what she learned with her grandfather. He’d never learned to read and write. After a few years with his granddaughter as his teacher, he could do both.
Petersen sold ads for the CHS newspaper. That led to a job as a reporter for the Clinton Herald. They’d never hired anyone who hadn’t had at least two years of college, Petersen said. But they hired her — at 75 cents per hour.
Petersen began dating one of the printers at the Herald and married him a year later. She and her husband started Clinton Printing, part time at first, and later full time with their four girls helping.
Honoree Wes Golden returned to CHS to teach after graduating in 1990. Though thankful to be in the Hall of Honor, Golden said he didn’t feel worthy.
“So many amazing people ... deserve these honors,” he said. “When I think about my picture being on a plaque, I’m not sure it should be there.”
Golden didn’t want to talk about himself. “I’m a pretty boring dude.” Instead, he thanked a long list of people who made his accomplishments possible.
“I wouldn’t be here to day if it weren’t for every single teacher I had,” he said.
Wayne Guntzel, Golden’s physics teacher, became a friend and inspired him to become a science teacher. “I learned from him the love of learning.”
Golden, in his military uniform, listed people he has served with and served under who made him what he is. “When someone believes in you, it takes you places you otherwise couldn’t go.”
In September, the Clinton County Hometown Pride Committee honored Toney and six other residents who contributed to Clinton County’s history.
Henry Langrehr was honored for his military service during World War II, but in his address at Eagle Point Lodge, the D-Day parachutist and prisoner of war praised the woman he left behind.
“I have been married to my sweetheart, Arlene, for 76 years,” said Langrehr. While he fought a war in Europe, Arlene, and women like her, made equipment needed for the conflict while enduring rationing.
Arlene worked 12 hours a day, seven days a week making machine gun stands, said Langrehr. “We forget a lot about the people back home ... that made what the war effort required,” Langrehr said.
“We take things for granted,” Langrehr said. Everything was rationed during the war. “They did without so much.
Linda Luckstead said she feels lucky to be a Clintonian. Honored in the Walk of Fame for her contribution to the arts, Luckstead has instructed dancers in Clinton since 1960.
“Believe me friends. We do have the arts,” Luckstead said.
Luckstead attended the Ellis-duBoulay School of Ballet in Chicago and danced with Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo before returning to Clinton to open a dance studio.
Luckstead has taught dance in Florida and California. “Nothing does to me what Clinton, Iowa does,” Luckstead said. “You people are so kind and so generous.”
Clinton’s clown, Felix Adler, was remembered by his great-nieces Pat Collins and Jill Droste during Sunday’s ceremony.
Frank Adler was born in Clinton in 1895. In 1910, at the age of 15, Adler left Clinton to go to pharmacy school, said Collins. “He came back a clown.”
Adler auditioned for Charles Ringling and was hired for his circus. He soon worked his way up to head clown, said Collins. From 1919 through 1946, he never missed a performance, and he trained all of the Ringling Brothers clowns.
“But he always enjoyed returning back to Clinton.”
Duke Slater, a National Football League Hall of Famer well-known to Clintonians, was remembered by his cousin Dina White. “You know so much about Duke,” White told her audience. “We’re all one, big happy family.”
Slater was born in Normal, Illinois in 1898. His family moved to Clinton when he was 13, and he graduated from Clinton High School in 1916.
He played football for the Iowa Hawkeyes, was named first-team all-American and was inducted into the inaugural class of the College Football Hall of Fame in 1951.
White remembered that Slater’s father, a Methodist minister, didn’t want the boy playing football in high school. He would buy his son either shoes or a helmet, but not both, so Slater played without headgear.
The name Volckmann invokes images of furniture for Clintonians who remember the family’s store on Fifth Avenue South. But Russell Volckmann’s fame reaches farther than the shores of the Mississippi.
Born in 1911 in Clinton, Russell was the son of William J. C. Volckmann. At the age of 14, Russell attended Shattuck Military Academy in Fairbault, Minnesota. In 1930, he entered West Point, said his son William during the Walk of Fame induction ceremony.
Russell Volckmann was the leader of the Philippine Commonwealth military resistance against the Japanese in the Philippines from 1942-945. After the war, he helped create the U.S. Army Special Forces.
Inductee Artemus Lamb Gates was also honored for his military services. Born in 1895, the American businessman, naval aviator and Assistant Secretary of the Navy was decorated by the United States with the Navy Distinguished Service Medal, by Great Britain with the Distinguished Flying Cross and by Franc with the Croix de Guerre.
“Clinton probably wouldn’t exist if it hadn’t been for the Lamb family,” said local historian Mike Kearney, who nominated Gates. But Gates had no family with which to share the honor.
Gates was the great-grandson of lumber baron Chancy Lamb and a grandson of lumber baron Artemus Lamb who flew air support during a raid on Poncho Villa in Columbus, New Mexico, said Kearney.
Gates grew up at Oakhurst in Clinton. He graduated from Hotchkiss School in 1914 and received his bachelor’s degree in 1918 at Yale University.
After serving in World War I, during which he was captured by the Germans, Gates returned to New York and, at the age of 25, became the youngest bank president at a bank in Manhattan.
In 1922, Gates married the daughter of a senior partner at JP Morgan, said Kearney. The couple had no children of their own, but they adopted two girls. Kearney hasn’t been able to locate them or their descendants, he said.
Kearney accepted the award for the Lamb and Gates families. It will displayed at the Clinton County Historical Society Museum.
