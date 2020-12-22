AMES — Over 2,000 students earned degrees from Iowa State University this fall. The graduates were recognized in a virtual ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Continuing a practice started last spring, Iowa State prepared graduation day gift boxes for all graduating students. They included a cardinal-and-gold tassel, musical card that plays “Pomp and Circumstance,” diploma cover, streamer tube, I-State car window decal, Iowa State lapel pin, honor cords if applicable and a free introductory membership to the alumni association.
Local students earning a degree include:
Ames
Sarah DuBois, Master of Education, Education.
Camanche
Justin Sampson, Master of Education, Education.
Clinton
Noah Buikema, Master of Accounting, Accounting and Accounting.
Abraham Fisher, Bachelor of Science, Management Information Systems, Honors Program Member, Magna Cum Laude.
DeWitt
Timothy Frandsen, Bachelor of Liberal Studies, Liberal Studies.
Daniel Kranovich, Bachelor of Science, Management, Summa Cum Laude.
Mathew Townsley, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture-Professional Degree, Summa Cum Laude.
Eldridge
Christopher Boland, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude.
Goose Lake
Justin Swanton, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education, Magna Cum Laude; Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Magna Cum Laude.
Grand Mound
Allison Monroe, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design.
Emma Olson, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business and Economics, Magna Cum Laude.
Grimes
Jay Brown, Bachelor of Science, Economics and Political Science.
Maquoketa
Sabrynn Dague, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science.
Morrison, Illinois
Sydney Beveroth, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design, Summa Cum Laude.
Rock Falls, Illinois
Hillary Grennan, Bachelor of Science, Management.
Rockton, Illinois
Alexander Steinhagen, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering.
