AMES — Over 2,000 students earned degrees from Iowa State University this fall. The graduates were recognized in a virtual ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continuing a practice started last spring, Iowa State prepared graduation day gift boxes for all graduating students. They included a cardinal-and-gold tassel, musical card that plays “Pomp and Circumstance,” diploma cover, streamer tube, I-State car window decal, Iowa State lapel pin, honor cords if applicable and a free introductory membership to the alumni association.

Local students earning a degree include:

Ames

Sarah DuBois, Master of Education, Education.

Camanche

Justin Sampson, Master of Education, Education.

Clinton

Noah Buikema, Master of Accounting, Accounting and Accounting.

Abraham Fisher, Bachelor of Science, Management Information Systems, Honors Program Member, Magna Cum Laude.

DeWitt

Timothy Frandsen, Bachelor of Liberal Studies, Liberal Studies.

Daniel Kranovich, Bachelor of Science, Management, Summa Cum Laude.

Mathew Townsley, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture-Professional Degree, Summa Cum Laude.

Eldridge

Christopher Boland, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude.

Goose Lake

Justin Swanton, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education, Magna Cum Laude; Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Magna Cum Laude.

Grand Mound

Allison Monroe, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design.

Emma Olson, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business and Economics, Magna Cum Laude.

Grimes

Jay Brown, Bachelor of Science, Economics and Political Science.

Maquoketa

Sabrynn Dague, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science.

Morrison, Illinois

Sydney Beveroth, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design, Summa Cum Laude.

Rock Falls, Illinois

Hillary Grennan, Bachelor of Science, Management.

Rockton, Illinois

Alexander Steinhagen, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering.

