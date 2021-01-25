This list will be updated.
Iowa
- Calamus- Wheatland School District: Opening two hours late Tuesday.
- Clinton School District: Virtual learning Tuesday. The boys and girls home varsity bowling meet with Durant and Bellevue has been postponed to Feb. 1. The home wrestling meet against West Branch and West Liberty that was rescheduled for Monday has been canceled.
- Prince of Peace - Closed Tuesday. No preschool or child care.
- YWCA Children's Center - Opening two hours late Tuesday.
Illinois
- Erie School District: Virtual learning Tuesday. No PM activities.
- Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico School District: Remote learning Tuesday.
- River Bend School District: Virtual learning Tuesday. No PM activities
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.