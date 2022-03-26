CLINTON - Clinton police are investigating the discovery of a deceased person in a Clinton apartment.
According to a press released from Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion, police and firefighters responded at 6:52 a.m. Saturday, March 26, to a call of fire and smoke at 78 31st Ave. North.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and one person was found deceased in the apartment.
The incident remains under investigation by the Clinton Police Department, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Fire Marshal, Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Clinton County Attorney’s Office.
