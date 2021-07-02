Bradley university

PEORIA, Ill. — Area students were among more than 1,000 Bradley University graduates in May.

Christopher Green, of Sterling, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in interactive media game design. Cameron Niesman, of Pearl City, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in accounting.

Colten Peterson, of Rock Falls, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in social work. Alison Poole, of Polo, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry, American Chemical Society certified.

Shelby Puckett, of Clinton, Iowa, graduated with bachelor of science degree in nursing.

