AMES — A virtual commencement ceremony was held this spring at Iowa State University to honor the nearly 5,100 graduates who earned degrees. The traditional on-campus celebrations were moved online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. University leaders recorded three commencement ceremonies to honor graduates.
Graduates from this area include:
Ames
Madeline McGarry, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education and International Agriculture, Magna Cum Laude.
Bellevue
Maggie Carstensen, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design, Cum Laude.
Bryant
Brad Holdgrafer, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies, Cum Laude.
Calamus
Brodina Bousselot, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science.
Camanche
Blake Bialas, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering.
Dylan Dodson, Bachelor of Science, Meteorology.
Quinn Emerson, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science.
Brittani Gregorich, Bachelor of Science, Public Relations and Communication Studies.
Jacob Peasley, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice Studies, Cum Laude.
Nellie Waidelich, Bachelor of Arts, Linguistics, Cum Laude.
Clinton
Clare Andresen, Bachelor of Science, Financial Counseling and Planning, Magna Cum Laude.
Hannah Burken, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude.
Lexi Myli, Bachelor of Arts, Linguistics, Cum Laude.
Molly Norman, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Cum Laude.
Taylor Peters, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude.
Jessica Riojas, Master of Arts in Teaching, Science Education.
Keaton Stoll, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology.
Heather Tenboer, Master of Science, Industrial and Agricultural Technology.
Doniyor Yusupov, Bachelor of Science, Accounting and Finance.
Corpus Christi, Texas
Danielle Finzel, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science.
DeWitt
Sarah Courtney, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design.
Ryan Hance, Bachelor of Science, Animal Ecology.
Brett Henningsen, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies.
Derek Henningsen, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude.
Erin Izer, Bachelor of Science, Psychology.
Callaway Kinney, Bachelor of Science, Event Management.
Rebecca Martin, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science.
Ashly Senske, Master of Science, Horticulture.
Amber Schmidt, Bachelor of Science, Event Management, Magna Cum Laude.
Delmar
Blair Bennis, Bachelor of Science, Agronomy.
Dixon, Iowa
Hannah Garland, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture, Honors Program Member, Magna Cum Laude.
Iowa City
David Breno, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude.
La Motte
Kelsey Maier, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture-Professional Degree.
Maple Grove, Minnesota
Urvi Pai, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude.
Maquoketa
Alex Dague, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering.
Sarah Dickinson, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude.
Janey Saunders, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Summa Cum Laude.
Miles
Eileen Clausen, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science.
Mount Carroll, Illinois
Anna Badtke, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Cum Laude.
Rachel Badtke, Bachelor of Science, Dietetics (H SCI), Magna Cum Laude.
Pearl City, Illinois
Nathan Lott, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology, Summa Cum Laude.
Peosta
Alex Miller, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering.
Preston
Kimberly Strait, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine.
Sterling, Illinois
Alexandra Prescott, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering.
