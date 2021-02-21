MORRISON, Ill. — Local students were among the December 2020 graduates at the Morrison Institute of Technology, the school has announced.
Lee Foster, of Clinton, earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Engineering Technology; Jonathan Henrikson, of Walnut, Illinois, earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Network Administration; and Seth House, of Morrison, earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Engineering Technology
Area students named to the President’s List, with a grade-point average of 3.90 to 4.00, were Steven Adee and Anthony Lapp, both of Milledgeville, Illinois; Payton Mast, of Andalusia, Illinois; Ryan McDonnell, of Sterling, Illinois; Connor Nerstheimer, of Rock Falls, Illinois; John Potter, of Morrison; Cameron Purcell, of DeWitt; Cole Whitebread, of Rock Falls, Illinois; and Joshua Wiebenga, of Fulton, Illinois.
Named to the Dean’s List, with a GPA of 3.50 to 3.89, were Savage Hutton, of Tampico, Illinois; Justin Klostermann, of Epworth; and Kyle Winebrenner, of Sterling.
