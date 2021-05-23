CANTON, Mo. — Three area students were named to Culver-Stockton College's spring Dean's List, the college announced last week.
Hayley Guilinger of Thomson, Illinois, Calisa Steel of Erie, Illinois and Megan Johnson of Camanche were named as students who have earned between a 3.5 and 3.99 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.
Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Missouri, is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
