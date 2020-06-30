LINCOLN, Neb. — Sophomore Maddison Ashly Peterson of DeWitt and Junior Mckenzie Elizabeth Dusing of Polo, Illinois were named to the dean's list of the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, the school announced this week.
Peterson attends the College of Journalism and Mass Communications, majoring in broadcasting, and sports media and communication.
Dusing attends the College of Education and Human Sciences, majoring in elementary education.
Nearly 7,500 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students were named to the dean's list for the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year. Qualification varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center.
All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours, which varied by college during the spring semester. Students can be on the dean's list for more than one college.
The College of Education and Human Sciences requires a 3.75 grade-point average to make the dean's list. The College of Journalism and Mass Communications requires a GPA of 3.7.
