CLINTON — A Clinton High School graduate will receive a post-secondary tuition scholarship through DuTrac’s 2021 Academic Scholarship Program.
Emily Frye, daughter of Jeremy and Estrella Frye and a graduate of Clinton High School, is a recipient of a $750 scholarship. Frye plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa to study biology.
Connor Becker, son of Khristian and Kristi Gimmel-Becker, is receiving a $1,000 scholarship. He is a graduate of Maquoketa High School. Becker plans to attend Iowa State University and pursue studies in animal science/pre-vet.
“To learn, to advance one’s education, is a cornerstone tenet of the credit union industry. DuTrac’s scholarships were created to recognize members who demonstrated scholastic, curricular and extra-curricular activities achievement, were actively involved in their communities and demonstrated a sincere interest in advancing their education at a community college, trade school, technical college or university,” said Jason Norton, senior vice president of marketing and business development. “On behalf of DuTrac’s Board of Directors, management, staff and over 49,000 members, we extend our best wishes and congratulations.”
DuTrac’s scholarships for 2022 will be announced this fall. Interested parties should reference local media sources or school guidance counselors for application guidelines.
