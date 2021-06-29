Education digest logo

AURORA, Ill. — Aurora University has named the following local students to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.

Fulton, Illinois

Andrew Schrader, Accounting, Finance

Milledgeville, Illinois

Jason Brubaker, Criminal Justice

Zachary Hook, Physical Education (K-12)

Morrison, Illinois

Taylor Schauff, Social Work

Rock Falls, Illinois

Kody Velazquez, History, Pre-Secondary Education

Savanna, Illinois

Gitselle Rodriguez, Criminal Justice

Sterling, Illinois

Rainbow Allen, Psychology, Criminal Justice

Leidy Barrientos Jimenez, Psychology

Sierra Sotelo, Exercise Science, Athletic Training

UW-Oshkosh Dean’s List

OSHKOSH, Wis. — University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced Gabrielle Snyder, of Lanark, Illinois was named to the Dean’s List.

Quincy University Dean’s List

QUINCY, Ill. — Quincy University released its Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. Local students on the list are:

Lanark, Illinois

Emma Norton

Prophetstown, Illinois

Owen Behrens

Sterling, Illinois

Lakyn Waldschmidt

Illinois Wesleyan University Dean’s List

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Illinois Wesleyan University’s Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year consisted of 801 students from 30 states and 15 countries. The following local students made the list:

Grace Norton, of Lanark, Illinois, a senior majoring in Neuroscience.

Cassie Osborn, of Morrison, Illinois, a sophomore majoring in Music Education.

Liana Rosenstiel, of Pearl City, Illinois, a sophomore majoring in Elementary Education.

Valeria Viteri-Pflucker, of Polo, Illinois, a junior majoring in Physics.

Arunima Salomi, of Rock Falls, Illinois, a junior majoring in Biology.

Bradley’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List

PEORIA, Ill. — More than 1800 students were named to Bradley’s Dean’s List for Spring 2021.

Local students on the list include:

Lennon Allison of Rock Falls, Illinois, majoring in Social Work.

Avary Bielema of Morrison, Illinois, majoring in Health Science.

Macy Puckett of Clinton, majoring in Nursing.

Christopher Green of Sterling, Illinois, majoring in Interactive Media Game Design.

Alison Poole of Polo, Illinois, majoring in Chemistry ACS Certified.

Ian Hunter of Mount Carroll, Illinois, majoring in Entrepreneurship.

Marc Gaskin of Long Grove, majoring in Music Education Instrumental.

Upper Iowa University Dean’s List

FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester.

Local honorees include:

Oxford Junction

Cheri Chase

Elwood

Cailey Hughes

Wheatland

Kirstie Dircks

Clinton

Emily Dodd

Sydney Peters

Goose Lake

Heather Keegan

Preston

Kayla Mickelson

UW-Eau Claire Dean’s List

EAU CLAIRE — Briar Totty of Albany, Illinois was named to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Spring 2021 Dean’s List.

