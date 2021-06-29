AURORA, Ill. — Aurora University has named the following local students to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.
Fulton, Illinois
Andrew Schrader, Accounting, Finance
Milledgeville, Illinois
Jason Brubaker, Criminal Justice
Zachary Hook, Physical Education (K-12)
Morrison, Illinois
Taylor Schauff, Social Work
Rock Falls, Illinois
Kody Velazquez, History, Pre-Secondary Education
Savanna, Illinois
Gitselle Rodriguez, Criminal Justice
Sterling, Illinois
Rainbow Allen, Psychology, Criminal Justice
Leidy Barrientos Jimenez, Psychology
Sierra Sotelo, Exercise Science, Athletic Training
UW-Oshkosh Dean’s List
OSHKOSH, Wis. — University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced Gabrielle Snyder, of Lanark, Illinois was named to the Dean’s List.
Quincy University Dean’s List
QUINCY, Ill. — Quincy University released its Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. Local students on the list are:
Lanark, Illinois
Emma Norton
Prophetstown, Illinois
Owen Behrens
Sterling, Illinois
Lakyn Waldschmidt
Illinois Wesleyan University Dean’s List
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Illinois Wesleyan University’s Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year consisted of 801 students from 30 states and 15 countries. The following local students made the list:
Grace Norton, of Lanark, Illinois, a senior majoring in Neuroscience.
Cassie Osborn, of Morrison, Illinois, a sophomore majoring in Music Education.
Liana Rosenstiel, of Pearl City, Illinois, a sophomore majoring in Elementary Education.
Valeria Viteri-Pflucker, of Polo, Illinois, a junior majoring in Physics.
Arunima Salomi, of Rock Falls, Illinois, a junior majoring in Biology.
Bradley’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List
PEORIA, Ill. — More than 1800 students were named to Bradley’s Dean’s List for Spring 2021.
Local students on the list include:
Lennon Allison of Rock Falls, Illinois, majoring in Social Work.
Avary Bielema of Morrison, Illinois, majoring in Health Science.
Macy Puckett of Clinton, majoring in Nursing.
Christopher Green of Sterling, Illinois, majoring in Interactive Media Game Design.
Alison Poole of Polo, Illinois, majoring in Chemistry ACS Certified.
Ian Hunter of Mount Carroll, Illinois, majoring in Entrepreneurship.
Marc Gaskin of Long Grove, majoring in Music Education Instrumental.
Upper Iowa University Dean’s List
FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester.
Local honorees include:
Oxford Junction
Cheri Chase
Elwood
Cailey Hughes
Wheatland
Kirstie Dircks
Clinton
Emily Dodd
Sydney Peters
Goose Lake
Heather Keegan
Preston
Kayla Mickelson
UW-Eau Claire Dean’s List
EAU CLAIRE — Briar Totty of Albany, Illinois was named to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.