PEORIA, Ill. — More than 1,700 students were named to Bradley's Dean's List for Spring 2023. Local Illinois students on the list include Megan Schave, of Chadwick; Torey Leverton, of Lanark; Clara Bush and Sofia Scott, of Morrison; and Samantha Ramirez, of Thomson.
Local students named to Bradley University Dean's List
