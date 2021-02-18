MILWAUKEE Wis. — The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee.
La Motte: Caroline White is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.
Prophetstown, Illinois: Dena Johnson is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences.
Sterling, Illinois: Sarah Kuhns is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Arts and Sciences and Catherine Payan is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Speech Pathology & Audiology.
To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2020 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The grade-point threshold varies by college – for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean’s List.
The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.
