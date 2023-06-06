DeKALB, Ill. — Northern Illinois University has announced its spring 2023 Dean's List students.
To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Local students who achieved this honor include:
Chadwick, Illinois: Blayne Kappes and Eric Rosenow
Erie, Illinois: Kylie Chenoweth
Lyndon, Illinois: Zailey Greeno
Morrison, Illinois: Gracen Harmon, Kendra Remrey, Sarah Screnock, Kate Vos
Rock Falls, Illinois: Melodie Dohogne, Jacob Frankfother, Payton Lenox, Megan Marcum, Abigail Noble, Dugan Schauff, Madison Wescott, Payton Yanes
Sterling, Illinois: Kylie Babin Howard, Madison Craft, Elijah Fiorini, Gabriel Fiorini, Isaac Garcia, Julia Hoffman, Carter Lehman, Kassie Long, Alicia Rosas, Jenna Truesdell, Anne-Marie Wadsworth
