WAVERLY — Local residents were among the 494 students Wartburg College recognized on its 2021 Winter/May Term Dean's List.
Rachel Green of DeWitt, Maxwell Hansen and Abbey Strong of Grand Mound, Kaleb Hartman, Ireland Knapper and Patrick Mulholland of Clinton, Emma Jacobs of Fulton, Illinois, Tucker Mumford of Polo, Makayla Schluter of Lowden and Wyatt Schmidt of Preston were named to Dean's List.
The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms, the college said. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Wartburg students take four courses during Winter Term, which runs from January through April, and one course during the one-month May Term.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college affiliated with the Evengelical Lutheran Church, enrolls 1,564 students.
