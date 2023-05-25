DAVENPORT — Several area high school students will receive the ImpactLife Student Impact Award, given annually to students who have shown exemplary support of the region’s blood supply.
The Student Impact Award Program recognizes the many ways students can support the blood supply as donors, advocates, volunteers, and blood drive coordinators. Recipients of the Student Impact Award have completed one of the following activities while in high school: donated blood at least six times, recruited at least six new blood donors, or have hosted a local blood drive.
“Working towards the Student Impact Award is a great way for students to prove their leadership skills, earn volunteer hours, and help our community,” said Teresa Gottschalk, manager, Regional Development. “Our Student Impact Award recipients have demonstrated commitment and dedication to helping others. These characteristics will benefit our community long into the future.”
Student Impact Award recipients will receive an award certificate and a red cord that signifies the connection between the blood donor, ImpactLife, and patients who have been helped by the student’s support of the region’s blood supply. With permission from their school, students may choose to wear the red cord in their high school graduation ceremony.
Local recipients of the Student Impact Award include:
• Clinton High School : Rylee Wisor
• Camanche High School: Brooke Paasch
• Prince of Peace Catholic School : Isabella Adams , Avery Dehner, Shannon Kenneavy
• Fulton High School : Jerrica Bormann
• Unity Christian High School : Molly Meurs , Carrie Willoughby
Clinton student earns master's degree
ORANGE CITY — Ashley Kreinbrink was among 129 graduate students awarded a Master of Education degree from Northwestern College during commencement ceremonies May 13.
Kreinbrink, of Clinton, graduated with a master’s degree in early childhood from Northwestern College.
