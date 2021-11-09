DEWITT — The Central DeWitt community has a long tradition of producing fine arts students who have gone on to successful careers in vocal and instrumental music, art, drama and other related fields.
On Saturday, Nov. 27, three of them return to the Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. for an evening of entertainment titled "Locally Grown."
Rachel Vickers (2005), Alex Heetland (2004) and Tasha Becker (2014) will bring home their skills and talents in a concert on the CDPAC stage to delight local audiences who have followed the graduates’ national and international careers and performances.
Vickers, mezzo-soprano, left DeWitt to earn a degree in voice performance with a minor in theater arts at Wartburg College in 2009 as well as a master’s degree in vocal performance at the University of Minnesota in 2011. She sang with the world-renowned Minnesota Opera as a professional chorister before returning to eastern Iowa in 2015.
In the Quad-Cities, she has performed with the professional vocal ensemble, “Nova Singers,” as a classical soloist with Opera Quad Cities and as an actor/singer with the Quad City Music Guild. Among her favorite roles are Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast and Mercedes in Carmen. She spends her days as a graphic designer/marketing specialist in Davenport and her evenings as a voice instructor at Augustana College, Rock Island, Illinois.
Heetland is a musician/conductor who has worked in a wide variety of church and educational settings. He has spent much of his career in the Twin Cities, where he completed a bachelor of music degree at Concordia University, followed by a master’s degree in choral conducting at the University of Minnesota. He enjoys musical theater and has worked with several theater companies in the Twin Cities, including conducting shows at Chanhassen Dinner Theater. Most recently, he has taught choirs, singing and music theory at an international boarding school in the foothills of the Himalayas. Currently, Heetland is studying at the University of Iowa to complete the requirements for his teaching license in Iowa. He is director of music at an Iowa City church and artistic and choral director for the Quire of Eastern Iowa.
Becker is thrilled to be back on the CDPAC stage where her career started. After graduation, she earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Iowa State University in 2019. Currently she is enrolled in graduate studies at The New School in New York City, where she is pursuing a master’s degree in percussion performance. Recently, she performed with the Central Iowa Symphony and appeared in the Women’s Composer Festival. She was a finalist in the Charleston International Music Baroque Competition and the Kappa Kappa Psi National Solo Competition. She was awarded second place in the Mostly Marimba Duo Performance contest and earned first place in the 2019 Iowa Day of Percussion marimba competition.
