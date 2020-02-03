CLINTON — Confucius International Education Group and Clinton High School welcomed the Year of the Rat on Saturday at Vernon Cook Theater with entertainment by Chinese students and locals.
As the first year of the Chinese zodiak, the Year of the Rat symbolizes renewal, said Jessica Slocum, International Student Services adviser.
Gary DeLacy, superintendent of Clinton School District, thanked CIEG founder Lingtao Kong for bringing international students to Clinton. “You can only learn so much culture out of a book,” he said.
DeLacy said he’s been impressed with the first two years of the shared program between Pangaea International Academy and CHS. “I’m anticipating something as well if not better” in the future.
“The City of Clinton is extremely grateful to Mr. Kong,” said Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion. “I know great things are going to come out of this partnership.”
Following the Dragon Dance down the aisle of the theater to the stage, performed by Kevin Wang, Jason Liu, Tony Hua, Tony Liu, Johnson Zeng, Daniel Huang, Jerry Weng and David Xu, moderators Nate Vegh, Ivy Chen and John Song introduced other acts.
Local rapper Random Tanner performed “Back When We Were Kids” with Alex Fischbach, Alisa Anderson sang “Havana” accompanied by Gary Yang, Sammy Liang and David Xu, and Lauren Zhou performed a traditional Chinese dance.
Other local performers were Brooke Byam and Travis Hosette and Rock Obama.
Tiffany Yang, David Xu and Sammy Liang performed an original composition by Yang, and several CHS and Pangaea students danced the Bachata.
