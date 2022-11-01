FULTON, Ill. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, announces the public boat ramp located at Lock and Dam 13 north of Fulton is closed for maintenance this week.
The closure is anticipated to last until Nov. 7. Boat ramps at Cattail Slough and Big Slough will remain open for access to the Mississippi River during this time.
For more information, contact the Mississippi River Project’s Thomson Ranger Station at (815) 259-3628 or email mvrodmn13@usace.army.mil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.