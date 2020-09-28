WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Congressman Dave Loebsack was named a 2020 Friend of America’s Service Commissions at a recent virtual awards ceremony.
Loebsack, a Democrat, represents Iowa's Second Congressional District in the Iowa House of Representatives.
The annual awards program recognizes the leadership and accomplishments of state service commissions and their commissioners, staff, service programs, and legislative champions from across the United States and its territories.
Throughout his career, Loebsack has fought to increase funding and support of various service programs, including AmeriCorps and the Volunteer Iowa Commission. After seeing firsthand the work done by AmeriCorps volunteers in the aftermath of the Floods of 2008, Loebsack worked to get the Volunteer Generation Fund signed into law. This fund was included as an amendment to the Edward M. Kennedy Serve America Act in 2009 and signed into law by President Obama. This legislation boosted not only AmeriCorps and Senior Corps, but the voluntary sector’s capacity to recruit, manage and train community volunteers nationwide.
Loebsack continues to push for national service through the Pandemic Response and Opportunity Through National Service Act to strengthen the nation’s response and recovery to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.