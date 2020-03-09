CLINTON — Congressman Dave Loebsack will have a member of his staff in Clinton County for open office hours Tuesday.
Brian Kramer, Loebsack’s District Representative, will be at Camanche City Hall, 849 Seventh Ave., from 10-11 a.m. and at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St. in the First Floor Conference Room from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Kramer will work with individuals who are having difficulty with a government agency and will listen to suggestions and concerns residents would like him to pass on to Loebsack.
Residents who are unable to attend but have a concern to share with the Congressman may call the district office toll-free at 1-866-914-4692.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.