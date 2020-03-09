Veterans Affairs hosts Loebsack

In this file photo, Congressman Dave Loebsack speaks with Clinton residents. Loebsack staffer Brian Kramer will visit Camanche and Clinton on Tuesday to hear concerns from residents. File photo

CLINTON — Congressman Dave Loebsack will have a member of his staff in Clinton County for open office hours Tuesday.

Brian Kramer, Loebsack’s District Representative, will be at Camanche City Hall, 849 Seventh Ave., from 10-11 a.m. and at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St. in the First Floor Conference Room from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kramer will work with individuals who are having difficulty with a government agency and will listen to suggestions and concerns residents would like him to pass on to Loebsack.

Residents who are unable to attend but have a concern to share with the Congressman may call the district office toll-free at 1-866-914-4692.

