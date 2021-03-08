During the early days of the pandemic, the Clinton Sawmill Museum acquired what seemed to be a diary for Str. D. Boardman.
I mean, the cover says 1887 diary. In fact, it is a logbook for the Steamer Douglas Boardman, one of the steamboats in the fleet of WJ Young sawmills. The headache-inducing script conveys the daily life of a steamboat crew, even if it is rather repetitive causing each day to blend into another – just a regular 9-to-5 desk job on the muddiest of offices.
The logbook starts on April 13, 1887. The raft leaves Dubuque at 3 p.m. and chugs up to the Beef Slough, the log raft pick-up site. It picks up two barges at 5:30 p.m. Then, they reach the Slough midnight on Friday morning, so the crew wheeled on the river all Thursday.
They pass Lansing at 9 a.m., then LaCrosse at 3 p.m. More delays cause the boat to leave for down river at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Then, the Boardman lays up all day Sunday at LaCrosse, leaving 4:30 a.m. on Monday. The crew runs all night and passes Dubuque at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They pull the raft in Savanna’s bay on Wednesday, 6 a.m. in the morning. Then, the steamer heads to Clinton for fuel and supplies, arriving at 11 a.m. Then on the 20th, the Boardman heads right back up to the Beef Slough.
While the boat makes it up north, the crew waits in the Beef Slough for the weekend due to snow and ice. Then even when heading south during the week, the crew runs into bad weather. Like on Thursday, April 28, the crew waits around Dubuque from 3 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. due to high wind. On that Thursday, the captain leaves the raft in Savanna at 9 p.m. Once again, the crew leaves Wisconsin on Monday, April 25, and arrives in Clinton on Friday, April 29. And yep, you guessed it, they turn right around and head back up to the Beef Slough.
The logbook is full of the day-by-day activities with the crew seemingly working around the clock and in all sorts of weather. The author makes the same daily notes and weekly notes. He mentions every bridge he passes, the ever-changing water levels, the islands and small rivers – all with “forgotten” names, and how many pieces or barges he is towing.
This meticulous knowledge is how the captain earns his pay. Anyone can steer a boat. A captain, who knows the river and all the points along the way, kept the weekly schedule of leaving Wisconsin on a Monday and arriving back north on Saturday so the crew can “rest” on Sunday.
If you won the race and made good time, the logbook shows that the crew could earn extra money by running barges between Clinton and a close town.
On May 7, the logbook references West Newton, which in a few years replaces the Beef Slough once the slough closes to silt. Then there are regular maintenance notes. On May 12, while in Clinton, the crew cleans the boilers. Once a month, the crew cleans the boilers.
The steamer arrives in Clinton on June 6. The crew stays all of Tuesday, awaiting orders. On Wednesday, the crew discovers they are out of a job for low water. The captain starts in April noting 10-plus foot water readings in Winona and which ends up less than 3 feet by June. He notes every trip how the water level is falling. The steamer starts back up June 16. Thus, the crew is unemployed for 10 days, giving them a chance to spend their pay at the local saloons and gambling establishments.
When waiting in the Beef Slough, the steamer moves pieces around for a few days, waiting to head south. On June 20, the Boardman finally leaves the Slough at 2 a.m. On June 23, the Boardman split for Cassville Slough and then couple on the Turkey River. They wait from 2:30 to 8:30 a.m. for the fog to dissipate. On June 24, he delivers the piece to “a mill below the bridge” – which is an odd note as the boat is employed by Young so was this a note of irony or did he deliver it to Lamb?
On Monday June 27, the steamer moves an abandoned raft from a fellow steamer from West Newton to a bluff. The next month is just the same, but on July 21, I encounter the first reference of getting three brails to make a full raft. Then, the Boardman helps another Young steamboat get through a tricky portion of the river. Then the next day, the steamer pushes 15 chords.
The crew is laid up again from August 10 until September 10. The last entry is October 10, when they deliver a raft to Clinton at 2 p.m. and well, so it goes. In October, the water levels nearly dry up at 1.5 feet. Perhaps connected to low water, the crew takes logs out of Pine Pond.
The Boardman did make the paper on occasion. On May 7, 1887, the Boardman delivers a lograft to WJ Young on Thursday and heads back north. From the logbook, the steamer arrives in Clinton on Thursday May 5 at 11 p.m. The boat is featured in WJ Young’s 1887 calendar.
In 1888, the boat is almost lost in a fire at the WJ Young docks. The fire starts in a shingle shed. A town’s worst fear was remedied by the bridge watchmen setting the alarm and the various fire alarms mobilizing the town.
The water sawmill’s water system fails, but luckily the five city hydrants save the day. For the boats, the Lamb boat Augustana helps move the docked boats. Even the Lyons fire department came to assist. WJ Young Jr. fed the firefighters a good lunch.
In 1897, the boat is rebuilt to feature a better hull and better machinery. The rumor is the boat is being modified to win the local charter trade war between Clinton and the Quad-Cities. There is fear of “the war” picking back up.
This war, driven largely by one person, is a perfect ending note. By 1896, Captain Long, long-time raft pilot in the area, buys the steamer. He runs goods and people between the river cities. It is a cutthroat business. He starts out innocently enough with actual steamboat races on the river – races he loses. The war turns bloody when Captain Long and a Diamond Joe agent in Davenport battle it out in a Davenport dock.
Captain Long stabbed Osborn twice – once around the heart and then the gut. Like all wounds in the 19th century, the gut perforation is what could prove fatal. Long’s defense is Osborn knew he had a knife as he is a whittler, always with knife in hand, and he stabbed unconsciously.
The issue is the Boardman is docked in a Diamond Joe wharf and Osborn is trying to park a boat in the slip. Long blames the WJ Young boat for the delay, a name he is trying to steal to help business as everyone remembers the Boardman as a Young boat. The Youngs even put out a desist letter.
So seeing red, Osborn tries to force him to move. My favorite closer is “if the wounded man dies it will be a very serious job for Captain Long; if he lives, probably not much will be done about it.” Osborn lives and Long was charged but seems to escape jail time. In 1908, Captain Long heads up to Alaska. The boat disappears from the papers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.