CLINTON — Wild Rose Casino & Hotel has announced the upcoming performance of Lonestar, which will take the stage in the Oakwood Ballroom on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. This concert is open to all ages.
Lonestar has received many awards in the country music industry, including a Country Music Award for new vocal group in 1996. Since the launch of the group nationally in 1995, Lonestar’s album sales are in excess of 10 million units, including 10 #1 country hits, “No News,” “I’m Already There,” and “What About Now”. But it was their crossover hit, “Amazed”, that put Lonestar in the hearts of all music fans.
Celebrating over 25 years together, the original members of the ACM, CMA, and Billboard award-winning group are lead guitarist Michael Britt, drummer Keech Rainwater, and Dean Sams on the keyboard and acoustic guitar, and recently joining the band in 2021 as lead vocalist is multi-award-winning, singer/songwriter Drew Womack, who opened for Lonestar in several previous concert venues.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 16, starting at $30 plus tax and fees. Tickets are available for purchase through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton, by calling 1-800-457-9975 or online at www.wildroseresorts.com.
