If ever there was a year we looked forward to concluding, 2020 would be it.
Because while most would say the old adage “time flies” is correct, the challenges presented as we flipped through 2020’s calendar were unlike any we’ve seen. At times, it seemed the days were slowly dragging by, or standing still altogether.
Overall, the first two months were relatively normal. But then the pandemic crept into Iowa, business closures prevented residents from going to work and lockdowns kept us in our homes. If you were deemed an essential worker, your days were full of staying away from people as best as you could and trying to remain virus free while getting your work done.
There were glimmers of hope as virus spread seemed to slow and restrictions were modified, but that could, and did, change on a dime with the stroke of a governor’s pen.
Through it all, we’ve had, and continue to have, concerns about how school days look, how businesses will keep their doors open and when we will be able to all get together again.
And alongside the pandemic, there was the Aug. 10 derecho that caused widespread damage throughout Iowa and into Clinton, knocking out power for days.
While the Herald at the end of each year typically republishes the top stories of the year, this one was so different we decided to vary our approach. Instead, we talked one on one with people from different facets of the community to see how 2020’s unpredictability affected them.
Our hope is to give readers a look into 2020’s impact based on discussions with people who lived through it and to understand what others have faced.
Today’s edition features interviews with a school teacher, a pastor, a Clinton High School coach and a funeral director. Thursday’s Herald will include stories based on interviews with an event planner, small business owners, a farmer and the county’s emergency management director.
We thank them for taking the time to be interviewed as part of an end-of-the -year project that takes readers beyond social media posts and, in the end, preserves their stories.
