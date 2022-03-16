CLINTON — The future use of Clinton's former YMCA site, including questions about what it could offer and how it should fit into downtown development, was under discussion Tuesday night during a feed-back session at Clinton City Hall.
About 30 people listened to representatives from YTT Design Solutions and the East Central Intergovernmental Association during the 90-minute session that featured environmental study results of the site's buildings and surrounding property and responses from a survey asking residents what they want to see at the site.
The goal is to create a reuse plan, a unified vision of what should someday be at the city-owned site at 480 S. Third St., and at the same time abate any contaminants and get the site to the point that a developer would be willing to invest in its reuse. A project timeline indicates a reuse plan is targeted to be completed by the end of April and presented to the Clinton City Council in May. The timeline shows cleanup would be carried out in August and the site would be ready for reuse in December.
As for what the reuse could be, those attending the meeting learned that of the 500 people who so far have filled out the community survey, 42% indicated they would like to see it used for small business and retail. Other desired uses include as a restaurant, followed closely by housing or nonprofit agency space.
YTT officials said the site does lend itself well to housing and that the surveys indicate a lot of people could see it as a mixed-use site. Those taking the survey also indicated they want to make sure that what goes in does not create any problems with neighborhood safety and enhances quality of life.
Two other components to be addressed when getting the site back in use are abating detected contamination and state historical preservation rules.
The main building on the east side of the property was constructed in 1906; an adjacent building on the west side was added in 1960. The city is working with the state historical preservation office to determine what can and cannot be done to the 1906 building.
The city also must develop an abatement plan. Soil tests conducted around the building showed slight lead contamination. Both lead and asbestos contamination were discovered in the buildings. How much will need to be abated, based on use of the structure, is now being studied.
The cleanup initiative includes formulating an asbestos abatement plan and an analysis of Brownfields cleanup alternatives. The city is using funds from an East Central Intergovernmental Association Brownfields Revolving Loan and Grant in the amounts of $200,000 and $40,000, respectively, to cover the estimated cost to abate the asbestos and lead contamination.
Residents who would like to voice an opinion concerning the reuse of the property still have time. City Administrator Matt Brooke said residents who want to take the survey can do so for the next two weeks at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BC32N9V
The survey asks 17 questions, including “What kinds of businesses do you want to see in or around the YMCA site?,” “What structures would you like to see retained or removed from the YMCA site?,” and “How would you like this redevelopment to impact the community?”
City officials said another public meeting will be set in the coming months, and that project materials and updates can be found on the city website at http://www.cityofclintoniowa.us/departments/Administration/former_ymca_brownfields_cleanup.php
