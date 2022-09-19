CLINTON - Wild Rose Casino & Hotel has announced that multi-platinum selling country music icon Lorrie Morgan will perform her Enchanted Christmas Show in Wild Rose's Oakwood Grand Ballroom.
The performance will be Dec. 3, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and Morgan's performance at 7 p.m. The show is open to all ages.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 27 at 11 a.m., starting at $30, and will be available for purchase through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton, by calling 1-800-457-9975 or online at www.wildroseresorts.com.
