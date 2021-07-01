THOMSON, Ill. — Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is accepting applications for two special deer hunts at Lost Mound.
Two managed deer hunts, one for youth (ages 10-17) and one for adults with disabilities (18 and older), are conducted within designated closed areas of Lost Mound.
All hunters must be accompanied by an adult, able-bodied attendant that is capable of tracking and retrieving a deer.
The application period extends from July 1 to July 31 and is open to residents and non-residents. All applications will be entered into a random drawing for the 35 hunt sites Aug. 11, National Wildlife said.
All hunters, attendants and any accompanying individuals must attend the mandatory hunt site check in and scout day that corresponds with their hunt. Check-in for the youth hunt will be Friday, Oct. 8 at the Lost Mount Unit equipment storage building, 3159 Crim Drive, Savanna, Illinois.
The Adults with Disability check-in will be Friday, Nov. 12 at the same place.
The youth hunt will be Oct. 9-10, which coincides with the Illinois youth either-sex deer hunt. An Illinois youth deer permit must be obtained and brought to the orientation. All youth must show certification of completion of a state approved hunter safety course.
The hunt for adults with disabilities will be Nov. 13-14, which is the Saturday-Sunday prior to the Illinois Firearms Deer First Season. A minimum P2a Illinois disability classification (or similar disability certification from non-resident states) is required.
Wheelchair-bound and amputee hunters will receive priority selection for hunt sites. A Jo Daviess County Deer Permit is not needed in order to apply for this hunt, as this permit is provided by the Refuge.
Application and regulations can be downloaded from the following website, http://www.fws.gov/refuge/upper_mississippi_river/visit/permits.html. For further questions please contact the Refuge office at 815-273-2732
