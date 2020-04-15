COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Louisa County is making national headlines, and the situation is less than ideal.
A county with a little more than 11,000 people now has a higher rate of COVID-19 cases, per capita, than New York state. At the center of it all is the Tyson Foods processing plant in Columbus Junction. There, 185 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. To make matters worse, the county does not have a hospital.
Despite this deadly virus wreaking havoc on this rural community, the mayor in nearby Wapello, Shawn Maine, says people are doing the best they can amid the pandemic.
”I guess in one word, everyone is being cautious,” Maine said. “We really haven’t changed who we are. People are still going out for walks. They are doing things and trying to get out of the house the best they can. But yet, we realize what has taken place at the Tyson Plant and Columbus Junction in general.”
Maine says everyone has stepped up by being cautious, such as wearing a mask when they go out. He mentioned people are staying at home as much as possible and not going to stores as often as they were prior to the virus coming to their front doors. At the same time, he says people are still patronizing local restaurants and doing their part to keep the local economy going.
The mayor says that, overall, everyone seems to be doing fine. Additionally, he says, the community has overcome hardships before, especially dealing with flooding over the decades. Maine mentioned those difficult times prepared the people of Louisa County for this pandemic.
”In general, we are taking this thing in stride,” Maine said. “I think everybody now probably knows someone who has had it or has it. And, you know, I think everybody is coming to the realization that we’re going to do the best that we can and try to avoid getting it. But if you’re going to get it, you’re going to get it. The one thing I try to instill in my citizens: Don’t live your life in fear.”
Maine says he thinks the pandemic will be ongoing for the next several months and people in the county are accepting that as their reality. Nevertheless, they are not allowing the moment to take over their daily lives.
The Tyson plant will remain closed through the remainder of the week. Liz Croston, manager of communications for Tyson, says protecting their team members continues to be the top priority. While the plant is closed, Croston says they will continue to pay their employees and will also continue to divert livestock originally scheduled for delivery to Columbus Junction to their other pork plants, where possible. Croston says they are in constant communication with their workers, and she mentioned that is how they will overcome this pandemic.
”We understand that everyone, including our team members, is anxious during this challenging time,” Croston said. “We believe information is the best tool for fighting the virus and so we’re working to keep our team members informed and are also encouraging them to tell us what they’re experiencing, so we support them in the best possible way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.