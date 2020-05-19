FULTON, Ill. — Due to the gratefulness and generosity of so many, the Fulton Association for Community Enrichment’s (FACE’s) tribute challenge has been successful, organizers say.
FACE, Fulton’s community foundation and a geographic affiliate of the Quad Cities Community Foundation, received a grant last year from the D.S. Flikkema Foundation that would provide $5,000 to bolster FACE’s fund for grant-making if the community donated at least another $5,000 in honor or in memory of friends, loved ones, or events.
To date, almost 40 different tributes of $25 or more have been made. They have included tributes of gratefulness for grandchildren, birthday wishes, remembering loved ones, and honoring community volunteers. The monetary gifts that accompanied the tributes to date total just over $6,400 and were given by 25 different individuals or families. Including the D.S. Flikkema Foundation match that those gifts made possible, the FACE Community Impact Endowment now has $11,400 more at work to support grants to community projects and services in the years ahead.
All these tributes are on display right now in the Masonic windows in downtown Fulton. Tributes are still being accepted.
Donations can be mailed to FACE, Box 292, Fulton IL, 61252, or by donating online at tinyurl.com/lovefulton. For more info, contact Connie Koehn at (815) 589-2646.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.