CLINTON — The Clinton School Board decided Monday that it wanted more concrete numbers before approving a contract for the Clinton High School building project.
The board received bids more than $8 million over the proposed project budget.
In a 6-1 vote, the board tabled awarding the contract until the May 10 board meeting. Board member Eric Gettes dissented, saying he didn't think the numbers would be better in two weeks.
Though the project was estimated at $62 million, $8 million of that was soft costs, such as design fees, furnishings and information technology, said District Superintendent Gary DeLacy.
Another $1 million paid for the parking lot across Eighth Avenue North from the high school. That project is complete.
The budget for remaining construction is $53 million, DeLacy said. The low base bid from Tricon Construction of Dubuque came in at $61.8 million. Williams Brothers of Peoria Heights, Illinois, submitted a bid for $63.4 million.
No one wants to accept a bid $8.8 million over budget, Matt Gillespie, of financial firm Piper Sandler, told the school board Monday, but that's the reality in the COVID era.
DeLacy said he tried to find funding for about half the difference and to find savings to make up the other half.
The District received $38.89 million from general obligation bonds $1.35 million of additional principal from the sale of the bonds because interest rates were low, said Gillespie.
The District planned to borrow against sales tax revenue in 2022 for about $22.89 million. If interest rates remain low the district could see an additional $500,000 to $1 million from the sale of tax bonds, Gillespie said.
However, if interest rates rise, the District could bring in less money, he said.
The District could ask the Iowa Department of Education's School Budget Review Committee for approval to use $1.5 million from the general fund to furnish the new building, Gillespie said.
Use of SBRC is normal, said Gillespie. Chances are good that the SBRC would approve the spending.
The District could probably get approval for up to $3 million, Gillespie said. In the next year or so the school board could replace those funds. The District is in good shape financially even if it used $3 million from the general fund, he said.
The spending of $1.5 million from the general fund wouldn't have a major effect on the tax rate, said DeLacy. It would be a one-time expenditure.
"These pieces ... are all sort of fluid right now," said Gillespie, but the numbers are reasonable guesses.
The Fine Arts and Athletic Boosters could probably come up with $1.5 million to contribute to the project, "since a lot of this is going to affect them," said DeLacy. "They've got greater capacity than that," he said.
The District could use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for technology aspects of the building project, said DeLacy. That would amount to about $600,000.
Another $1.6 million will come from Physical Plant and Equipment Levy funds, money designated for capital projects.
The District could save about $843,000 on the project by making an asphalt parking lot around the building instead of using concrete, by changing the terrazzo floors to polished concrete and by not building in a retention pond requested by the city, DeLacy said.
Those elements were alternatives bid by contractors and were not included in the base bids.
Other alternatives included performance lighting fixtures, stage rigging, an orchestra shell and auditorium video system. DeLacy did not propose changes to those elements.
Value engineering could save an additional $3.5 million, DeLacy said. That would include substitutions, such as using aluminum switches rather than copper due to the escalating cost of copper.
The District could remove the Yourd gym heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and windows portion of the project and rebid it later, saving $384,000. ESSER funds could be used for the project based on its improvement of air quality. The authorizing federal legislation specifically permits the use of ESSER for testing, repairing, and upgrading projects to improve air quality in school buildings.
Because ESSER is a federal program, the District would have to follow federal law to use the money. Those laws include the Davis-Bacon Act which requires the HVAC contractor to pay locally prevailing wages to their laborers. Local, in Clinton's case, means Chicago wages, said DeLacy.
Using ESSER funds for Yourd as part of the entire building project would require bidding the entire project using prevailing wage, which would increase the cost for the entire project, DeLacy said. Bidding it separately raises the cost for Yourd only.
Davis-Bacon also requires paying weekly and a lot of reporting to the federal government, DeLacy said. The federal requirements discourage contractors from taking the projects, DeLacy said.
The District could eliminate the fourth phase of the project, Tom Wollan of Frevert-Ramsey-Kobes Architects and Engineers said Monday. The kitchen and service area were renovated 15 or 16 years ago, he said. Renovation of those areas could be pushed into the future.
In November, the CHS project was about $800,000, or 2.3%, over budget. Wollan was confident at that time that changes during the construction phase would bring the project within its budget.
"I really felt that was a good number," Wollan said Monday. But now the project is 14% over budget. Wollan blamed COVID. Market costs of some materials have risen 40-50%, he said.
Gettes asked if the board risked higher costs if it didn't approve the bid Monday.
Ron Richard of Tricon said a two-week delay would not be problem. "I think they would be comfortable holding the numbers."
Board President Mike House asked if FRK would be willing to reduce its fee to bring the project closer to budget.
FRK's fee is based on construction costs, said Wollan. "We're usually under what the budget is," he said. The firm could discuss a change in fees, he said.
House, a construction coordinator for Archer Daniels Midland, said he'd heard the market for construction material will flatten out by the end of June. He wanted to see some hard numbers for savings before approving a bid.
Gettes said he didn't think waiting two weeks would give the board any firmer numbers than what they have now. "We have to get this project done," he said.
What's important to Gettes is that the project isn't compromised, he said. He doesn't want to see the three-story wing downgraded to two, for example. The District made cuts on the middle school project, said Gettes, and that didn't work well.
Gettes also doesn't want to make cuts to the fine arts wing. The arts have been neglected for too long. "We need to take care of those classes that have been compromised," Gettes said.
The District's Chief Financial Officer, Cindy McAleer, said the District has some flexibility. "We have some different options. We can make it work."
But the District can't afford change orders once the project begins. Changes must be covered by the contingency budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.