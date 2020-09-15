CLINTON — Low kindergarten enrollment that reduced this fall’s student head count could be the result of COVID-19 fears, Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said Monday.
Official enrollment is not certified until Oct. 1 each year, DeLacy told the Clinton School Board, and that number is not the actual number of students enrolled. Numbers are weighted for the purpose of awarding state dollars.
A preschooler is counted as 1/2 student, presumably because the student attends 1/2 days, DeLacy said. Some special education students are rated as high as 3.21 because of the higher financial cost needed to educate that student.
“A student with that rating has a lot of needs,” DeLacy said.
A preliminary count of actual students found 3,499 attending Clinton schools this month. “It looks like we’re down 54 heads,” DeLacy said.
The trend for preschool the last five years concerns DeLacy. This year the District is missing 40-50 students it thought would be enrolled in kindergarten, the superintendent said.
Some parents may be keeping their children home this year due to COVID, DeLacy said. By law, children don’t have to attend school until they are 6 years old.
If parents are holding their children out a year due to the pandemic, the District should see more than 300 kindergarten students next year.
“But it doesn’t help our numbers right now,” said DeLacy.
Kindergarten is the smallest class in the District this year, he said. “That never happens.” DeLacy will have more accurate enrollment numbers at the Oct. 12 meeting, he said.
Clinton’s certified, weighted enrollment was 3,541 for 2019-2020 and 3,635 for 2018-2019, according to the Iowa Department of Education.
The District’s pandemic school plan is working well, DeLacy said. About 380 students in kindergarten through eighth grades and about 165 high school students are attending online classes, he said. That’s about 16% of the total enrollment.
The District moved some elementary students to the middle school and high school to allow social distancing so students could attend class in person. But the District gave parents the option to keep students home, learning online, if they were concerned about face-to-face classes during the pandemic.
As of Monday, only 23 students in the District were quarantined for exposure to coronavirus, DeLacy said.
“Overall, I’m very pleased.”
North Scott Community School District, based in Eldridge, had 288 students quarantined last week, DeLacy said.
That could be luck, but he doesn’t think so. Clinton has been diligent in prevention measures, DeLacy said. The District requires that all students and staff members wear masks and stay 6 feet apart.
North Scott doesn’t require masks and has all of its students in class every day, DeLacy said.
The Clinton School District will decide in October if it needs to continue its COVID precautions. DeLacy thinks it will. “There’ enough going around [that] it worries me.”
DeLacy wants to keep students in school and out of quarantine, he said.
The District will reevaluate again in December.
Flu season will bring additional challenges, DeLacy said. How will the District determine which symptoms indicate influenza and which indicate COVID?
The District will encourage the staff to get flu shots, DeLacy said. He needs teachers, para educators, bus drivers and custodians to stay healthy.
“That’s my biggest concern,” said DeLacy. A lot of illness, even if it’s not COVID, can close schools.
