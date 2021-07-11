LOW MOOR — A ribbon cutting was held Saturday to mark improvements made to the Low Moor ballpark area over the last couple years.
The ribboncutting was held Saturday during Low Moor Days. The majority of the improvements were made last year, Low Moor Mayor Tom Goldensoph said Saturday. The bleachers were just completed and there is still some landscaping to complete, Goldensoph said.
“The original building was built in 1995,” Goldensoph said. “So we were just updating it. We did all new kitchen cabinets, new bathroom, all fixtures, new siding, painted, new bleachers, concrete. When it was built in ‘95, it was built with volunteer labor with the cheapest materials you could find and it was just time to update it.”
Low Moor Hometown Pride received a $38,508 grant in 2019 from the Clinton County Development Association for the project. They received an additional $10,000 from Union Pacific and $500 from the Low Moor Lions Club. The total cost of the project was over $50,000.
Hometown Pride Chairman Francis Boggus worked on coordinating the effort, getting committees formed, helping the group to raise money, encouraging them where to apply for funding and getting support from the community, he said.
