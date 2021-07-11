John Rohlf/Clinton Herald

Lyons Club President Steve Banowetz, Low Moor Mayor Tom Goldensoph, Ileen Goldensoph, Low Moor City Clerk Joyce Lanning, Hometown Pride Chairman Francis Boggus, Clinton County Development Association Board President Les Shields and Clinton County Development Association Board member Jerome Burken participate in a ribboncutting Saturday at the Low Moor ball field during Low Moor Days. Low Moor has completed most of the renovations to the ball field area over the past two years with funding assistance from the CCDA, Union Pacific and the Low Moor Lions Club.