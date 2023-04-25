CLINTON - The Clinton County Development Association has appointed a committee to look into a special grant request from the Low Moor Fire Department.
Fire department representatives are asking the CCDA for funds to help purchase a new tanker truck to haul water to fires in their fire district and to mutual aid calls from surrounding towns.
Low Moor firefighters put the cost of the truck around $300,000, which they explained is a basic truck. They told CCDA members last week they would rather buy a new truck since used firetrucks tend to be more expensive because of what the previous fire department did to make the truck its own.
Low Moor fire officials also said the truck will carry 3,000 gallons, which is 1,000 gallons more than most fire tanker trucks in Clinton County. Fire officials said that is important because if a large fire breaks out, even in Low Moor's city limits where there is city water infrastructure, that Low Moor's system couldn't pump the amount of water needed from the water main without the threat of system collapse.
CCDA members said they would study the issue before making a decision on whether to award the grant. CCDA board members asked the fire department to see if other state and federal grants are available to help.
Once funding is in place and the truck ordered, it would be another 18 months to two years before the truck arrives, fire officials said.
