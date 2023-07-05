CLINTON — The 24th annual Low Moor Lions Club Car Show takes place Saturday, July 8, at the Third Avenue grass lot on the west end of town.
Sharon Witt of the Lions Club says she expects the usual turnout of over 100 classic car, motorcycle, and tractor entries.
"The people who own the vehicles are always very happy to sit and visit with the people that are wandering through and tell a little bit about their entry," she says. "A lot of times, it's a special thing where it might have been belonging to their dad or something like that, or their first car. Those kinds of stories are always kind of fun."
Rain or shine, registration will begin at 9 a.m. and end at noon. A $15 fee is required for entry on the day of the show. The pre-entry fee is $12. There's no fee to enjoy the show or listen to music provided by 3-D Sound Company as a spectator though, and parking for those who wish to do so will be available on site.
Judging is done by car show participants from noon until 1:30 p.m., followed by the distribution of awards and the calling of raffle and door prize winners at 3 p.m.
Aside from dash plaques that will be given for the first 100 entries on the day of the show, awards will go to the top 40 of various categories, plus the winners of special awards such as Mayor's Choice, the Longest Distance plaque, and Best of Show awards.
Raffle prizes range from a $250 cash first prize to a $50 fourth.
Hot dogs, pork chop sandwiches, and brat patties purchased this year by Witt and her husband, Ted, will be served by Lions Club members from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., free trolley rides from the car show lot to other Low Moors Days activities and games will be available.
The Low Moor Lions Club offers this as well as other events to the community throughout the year to raise awareness of, and funds for, the group whose motto is "We serve." With a focus on sight, hearing, and diabetes, Sharon says, "They do their best to accommodate when people are in need," keeping the majority of spent funds local as much as possible.
The club currently has 64 members and welcomes more. Members meet twice a month in addition to remaining very active locally and participating in an average of 10 to 12 parades a year.
"They're a busy bunch of boys," Sharon says. "They very much appreciate the community support."
For membership information, contact Sharon or Ted Witt at (563) 243-5420 or club secretary Ralph Binnie at (563) 249-1071.
