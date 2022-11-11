As the nation celebrated Veterans Day on Friday, the Low Moor Lions Club rededicated the city’s Veterans Memorial Monument at its new location in front of the city’s Community Center.
“This memorial and what it stands for has long been the pride and joy of Low Moor for over 100 years,” Low Moor Mayor Thomas Goldensoph said.
Bharati Manion, Low Moor Lion Jim Manion’s daughter, sang the national anthem, after which Jim Manion spoke about the World War I veterans’ names carved onto three sides of the solid granite monument.
“It falls upon the young people here today and growing up in Low Moor,” he said, “to say their names when they walk by because saying the names on this monument will keep their memory alive.”
Gregg Obren orated the symbolism of each movement through a flag folding ceremony prior to the flag being presented to Goldensoph, who retold the monument’s history.
In 1922, the 3-square-foot granite stone was donated to the city by Harrison Vanepps in memory of his wife, Bessie Vanepps. In addition to the memorialization of local World War I veterans whose names are listed on it, two additional stones were placed along with it in honor of local military service members who fought in World War II and those who fought in the Korean and Vietnam wars.
The concrete on which these stones sat, however, wasn’t able to withstand the weight. In recent years, Goldensoph said, it had begun to crack and shift, running the risk of breaking. This, in addition to the fact that the memorial wasn’t ADA complaint, led the Low Moor Hometown Pride Committee to decide to renovate the memorial.
It was quickly decided the memorial would need to be moved to a new location and the Community Center was chosen. The committee then went through a design phase and added yet another stone in honor of all past, present, and future military members of all branches. Three flag poles were also added to fly the state, national, and POW flags. Then two granite benches were added, one honoring the Low Moor Lions and the other memorializing the Hometown Pride Veterans Memorial Project itself. Lastly, landscaping and lighting choices were made.
Funding was acquired through the Clinton County Development Association and the Lincolnway Foundation. Further funding was obtained from a firearm raffle that raised over $6,000 and euchre tournaments that each raised over $900.
“One of Hometown Pride’s biggest fears,” Goldensoph recounted, “was that the large memorial stone would not be able to be moved to a new location.”
The monument was successfully placed in its new location, as Goldensoph says, “with much patience and persistence.”
In the near future, a memorial brick program will be implemented through which the names of other veterans will be carved onto bricks after their purchase. They will line the sidewalk leading to the other monuments.
