LOW MOOR - The Low Moor Hometown Pride Committee has announced the rededication of the Veterans Memorial Monument at the Low Moor Community Center will be Nov. 11.
The rededication of the Low Moor Veterans Memorial will honor people from Low Moor who have served their country with distinction in the United States Armed Forces.
The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Low Moor Community Center. All construction will be completed by that date. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will recognize the completion of the project.
This project was funded through donations from many supporters and the Clinton County Development Association.
Light refreshments will be served.
