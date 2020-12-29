CLINTON — As a predicted snowstorm arrived in Clinton around 2 p.m., residents hurried home to avoid slick roads, white-out conditions and up to three inches of snow.
But at Riverview Park, children from Albany, Illinois rode their sleds down a hill near Lubbers Memorial Fountain. Their sitter, Natalie Cuatlacuatl, said she usually watches the children in Albany, but they were in Clinton Tuesday and took advantage of the weather and the steep hill.
In downtown Clinton, residents brushed snow off their cars and headed home around 3 p.m., fighting for traction on the slick roads. Visibility was decreased to two or three blocks in winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour.
A storm warning from the National Weather Service predicted 1-3 inches of snow for Clinton Tuesday afternoon and another 3-5 inches of snow and sleet accumulation Tuesday night.
According to the Associated Press, snow was so heavy in western Nebraska Tuesday morning that Interstates 80 and 76 were closed for several hours in both directions after numerous accidents, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation warned people to avoid unnecessary travel.
Police in Omaha reported several accidents blamed on slick roads. Some parts of Nebraska had already seen 3 inches of snow by mid-morning, and the area near Creston, Iowa already had 5 inches of snow, the AP said.
Heavy snowfall of up to a foot was forecast in parts of Iowa, where the state Department of Transportation urged people to delay travel plans. The department’s road conditions map showed most highways in the western part of the state covered or partly covered with snow by midday Tuesday, the Associate Press said.
The city of Des Moines had more than 200 employees from public works, parks and recreation, and wastewater reclamation departments on snow removal duty.
Wisconsin was also bracing for up to 10 inches of snow in some areas. The forecast called for 3 to 6 inches of snow in the Milwaukee area, according to the Associated Press.
AccuWeather said parts of southeast Nebraska, northeast Kansas, northern Missouri and southern Iowa could see ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch, which could weigh down power lines and branches and cause power outages.
In Topeka, morning snow was expected to give way to freezing rain before eventually becoming rain.
In the Kansas City area, light snow Tuesday morning resulted in several accidents. Among them were several rollover wrecks on the Kansas side of the metropolitan area.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said roads were mostly or partly covered with snow in the northern third of the state, according to the Associated Press.
