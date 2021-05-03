CLINTON — A Clinton man was ordered to serve up to 10 years in prison on three counts of felony sexual abuse after he admitted to violating his probation.
Trevon J. Lucas, 18, 2604 N. Third St., stipulated Thursday to violating probation. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea ordered Lucas to serve the term originally imposed in December.
Lucas was sentenced in December on three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, after a Clinton County jury in October found Lucas guilty of the charges. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Dec. 31 ordered a 10-year prison sentence and then suspended it. Lawson ordered the three counts be merged for sentencing.
At the December sentencing, Lucas was placed on supervised probation for five years unless sooner released by the Court. Lucas was ordered to complete the program at 605 Main St. in Davenport and any other conditions set by the probation officer.
Lawson imposed a special sentence, committing Lucas to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for life with eligibility for parole. The special sentence was ordered to begin upon completion of the imposed sentence. He was ordered to begin the sentence under supervision as if on parole or work release.
