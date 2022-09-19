CLINTON — The Clinton LumberKings will host a bags tournament Oct. 8, starting at 10 a.m.
The tournament, dubbed the "4-Baser Shootout", will be double elimination — best of three games on the Winner's Bracket and single game on the Loser's Bracket.
Entry fee is $50 per team with a 50% payout.
To register, download the Scoreholio app and click on the following link: https://app.scoreholio.com/share/3cD1
Gates will open at 9 a.m. for on-site registration.
To pay in advance using a credit card, stop by the LumberKings Main Office at NelsonCorp Field, call 242-0727 or email lumberkings@lumberkings.com. Payment in cash on the day of the event must be made prior to 9:30 a.m.
Players are encouraged to bring their own bags; however, all bags must have the American Cornhole League (ACL) or the American Cornhole Organization (ACO) stamp on them. Official American Cornhole League rules will apply.
Entrance to the 4 Baser Shootout will be at the Sixth Avenue North gate at the stadium.
No outside food or beverage will be allowed inside the stadium grounds. Food and beverages will be available for sale throughout the tourney.
For more information, contact the LumberKings at lumberkings@lumberkings.com or 242-0727.
